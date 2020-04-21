Redskins’ Top Pick Could Be “Bought,” Says Insider

It’s been long assumed that the Redskins would select Chase Young with the No. 2 pick (or at least that’s what sportsbooks believe). However, there are rumblings that Washington could trade the selection.

There’s a “sense” around the league that the pick could be “bought,” according to NFL.com Tom Pelissero. The Skins would want a major haul for the selection and there might not be a team willing to give up the kind of capital (or have the right combination of assets) to get a deal done.

Washington would benefit greatly from having Young on the roster. He’s a franchise player in waiting, though this team is nowhere near ready to compete at a high level and they might be better served by trading down and collecting assets for their prized No. 2 pick.

Falcon Lurking as a Trade Partner?

Atlanta is reportedly prepared to make a “huge leap,” moving up from the No. 16 overall pick. The Falcons have eyes for a cornerback and getting the No. 2 overall pick would assure them of Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Defense as a whole remains an issue for Atlanta and Okudah would certainly help. Alternatively, Young would be a signature piece on the defensive end. What would a Julio-Jones like trade up look like for the franchise? Here’s a proposal:

Washington gets:

No. 16 (2020)

No. 47 (2020)

2021 First-Rounder

2022 Second-Rounder

WR Russell Gage

Atlanta gets:

No. 2 (2020)

The haul for Washington would be massive, though that’s what is required for a team to pry Young from them. In addition to stocking up on picks over the next three drafts, the Redskins would get Russell Gage, a former sixth-round pick who showcased his ability for the Falcons last season when he hauled in 49 receptions for 446 yards.

For Atlanta, it would give them a premier defensive player, something they haven’t seen too often since the days of Deion Sanders.

Latest on LT Trent Williams

Williams’ long-awaited exit from Washington could come as soon as draft night. The offensive lineman is “likely” to be dealt on draft night.

While Williams had positive talks with new coach Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

“The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Vince Taylor, who represents Williams, said last month.

Williams claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head and that is among the issues for the 31-year-old. The Redskins could use him. Dwyane Haskins was sacked on 12.5% of his dropbacks, though that has just as much to do with Haskins’ propensity to hold onto the ball as it does with his line. Washington had the 13th best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, with left tackle as their biggest weakness.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams.

The Buccaneers would be a nice landing spot. Tampa has the No. 14 overall pick, though they also have former first-round pick O.J. Howard on the trade block and he’s even more expendable after the team traded for Gronk.

