Todd Gurley Decides Which Jersey Number He’ll Wear for Falcons

Todd Gurley made No. 3 legendary at the University of Georgia. As a Los Angeles Ram he repped the No. 30 and again, made himself know throughout the league.

A new home (well, old in his case) means a new number.

“I’m thinking about changing it up,” Gurley told Chris Long on the Green Light podcast last month. “I know 21. I can go down there like Prime Time (Deion Sanders). Like 21 maybe, 23.. I might switch it up. I’m not a 25 type of dude.”

Gurley will wear No. 21 for the Atlanta Falcons.

A Legendary Number

The No. 21 has made a name for itself throughout the Falcons’ franchise history.

Some of the greatest players who have repped the number have included DeAngelo Hall, Eric Metcalf, Desmond Trufant and can’t forget Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Speaking of Sanders, he just said the Falcons need to retire the No. 21 a few days ago on NFL Network when discussing the new uniforms.

“Although I wish they would have incorporated red pants, Sanders told Andrew Siciliano on Total Access. I need red pants in there as well. Only thing I don’t like about these uniforms is I really do think they need to take No. 21 and put it up in the rafters and leave it alone. Leave it alone. LEAVE IT ALONE.”

It looks like Sanders won’t be getting his wish this year.

New Uniform Details

Just in case you missed the exciting news, the Falcons have completely changed their uniform design. They were unveiled on Wednesday morning, earlier than expected.

Atlanta, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/VVwVrKznOp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

The Falcons’ redesign of their uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the team’s past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys will entail black jerseys and black pants. The new away look will feature white on white. But the new uniform will offer up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Meaning of the Redesign

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for. So it only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the globe recognize. The new uniforms now have a new ATL mark across the chest. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

According to AtlantaFalcons.com reporter Kelsey Conway, Todd Gurley is a big fan of the all-white uniforms.

Todd Gurley says he likes the new Falcons uniforms. Says the all-white uniforms are "pretty cold" — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) April 10, 2020

Fans will officially be able to order their own No. 21 Todd Gurley jersey on April 14 on AtlantaFalcons.com

