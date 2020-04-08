Falcons Release Official New Uniforms Early [WATCH]

The Atlanta Falcons have released there official new uniforms a week earlier than they planned to. Yes, they’re the same as the leaks.

The Falcons unveiled the new design Wednesday morning on their official social media accounts.

Atlanta, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/VVwVrKznOp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

For our team.

Our fans.

⁰Our city. pic.twitter.com/15e5ZX6EtE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

They also released this awesome hype video.

There’s nothing like the ATL. pic.twitter.com/iGXyS21yeH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

The Falcons had just announced on Monday that they were going to do the official reveal on April 14, a week from now. The surprise came early.

However, April 14 will be the official date you can purchase the new uniforms.

The Uniform Closet

The Falcons’ redesign of the new uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the team’s past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys will be black jerseys and black pants. The away look will feature white on white. But the new uniform will off up to eight different combinations, from the current throwback to the 1996 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwbacks), four pants (black, white, red and throwbacks) and one helmet (satin black).

Color Details

Black jerseys have been a meaningful part of the Falcons since 1996, representing their swag. Atlanta legends such as Deion Sanders, Jerry Glanville and Michael Vick to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have worn it best.

Red reflects the “homegrown” feel of Atlanta and bringing the community together. The color red is featured in the Falcons bird logo, the new ATL mark across the chest and the new stripe or “stoop”, down the side of the uniform. It is also focused in the new gradient “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

Silver and gray will play a role in the helmet decal and the silver facemask.

Behind the Swag

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for. Everyone. So it only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the globe recognize. The new uniforms now have a new ATL mark across the chest. This new mark reflects Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, “Rise Up” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

Fan Inspiration

For almost two decades, fan research was collected from focus groups. Current and former Falcons players gave their input too. Here’s what the results gathered: Own red, but bring on the black, reflect the modern progression of the city, and lastly keep it simple and stay true to our roots.

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their prestige home turf, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons president Rich McKay shared with AtlantaFalcons.com detailed what the process has been like.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said Falcons President, Rich McKay. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

“This process has been a true reflection of Arthur Blank’s core values — listening and responding to our fans” said Morgan Shaw Parker, the Falcons chief marketing officer. “The city has evolved, our stadium has evolved and we knew it was time to do the same with our brand.”