Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews Demand Rams Pay Up on Twitter

The Los Angeles Rams still haven’t paid Todd Gurley money after releasing him last month and he’s not afraid to speak up. Come to find out, the Rams still owe Clay Matthews money too.

Gurley tweeted at the Ram’s official Twitter account saying “past due. Send Money ASAP.”

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

It gets better when ex-Rams linebacker, Clay Matthews responds with “You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too.”

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

The Rams released Matthews on March 19 after one season. He still remains unsigned.

How Much Do the Rams Owe?

The Rams selected Gurley as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension—the biggest running back deal in NFL history.

They had decided to release Gurley in order to free up cap space and also threw into consideration that his knee injury had put a damper in his productivity.

The Rams knew if they released Gurley before 4 p.m. during free agency, they would get $10.5 million in salary and bonuses that they were set to owe him. Still, they had to give up $7.5 million to him, which he clearly hasn’t received.

Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons a day later to a one-year $6 million dollar contract, but that’s not stopping him from getting the rest of the money he deserves from L.A.

Should Falcons Sign Matthews?

I mean heck, why not? The Falcons are still in need of great depth at the linebacker position and the longer he is a free agent, the more willing he’ll be to sign any kind of contract. This means the Falcons can get him at a discounted price.

His single season as a Ram, Matthews started 13 games at linebacker. He recorded 51 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and seven pass deflections.

Matthews has spent most of his career in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers where he earned the nickname ‘Claymaker’ after dominating early in his career as a playmaker. The Packers selected him with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Throughout his NFL career, Matthews has tallied 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and owns a Super Bowl ring after helping the Packers defeat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Cost Evaluation

Last season, Matthews signed a 2-year deal worth up to $16.75 million with the Rams. He was due to a cap hit of $5.5 million for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

After being released by the Rams and being ‘over the hill’ his price tag will surely go down a bit. The Falcons could get away with somewhere between the range of $4.5 to $5 million guaranteed on a one-year deal. This would still give the Falcons enough cap to spend on a first-round NFL draft pick and more.

I speak on behalf of Georgia that Atlanta would be more than happy to welcome Matthews with open arms and a paycheck.

