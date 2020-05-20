Seahawks Make Offer to Two-Time Pro Bowl Running Back: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are not done bolstering their backfield this offseason. Sirus XM’s Adam Caplan told Fantasy Points’ Joe Dolan that the Seahawks made an offer to former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman as the team is concerned about Rashaad Penny’s health.

“Man, @caplannfl is on fire @FantasyPts. Just said #Seahawks have made an offer to Devonta Freeman because they don’t think Rashaad Penny will be ready for Week 1. Freeman is asking for more than the offer. Seahawks holding their position,” Dolan noted on Twitter.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the Seahawks’ offer is a one-year deal in the $3 to $4 million range.

“The Seahawks’ offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman is a one-year deal that would be worth up to $4 million. He has also attracted interest from the Jets and Eagles…To clarify, @caplannfl (who initially reported the Seahawks’ offer to Freeman) is correct: Base salary would be less than $3 million, could be worth up to $4 million,” Silver explained in a series of tweets.

Freeman Believes the Seahawks’ Offer Is “Too Low”

The Seahawks’ discussions with Freeman appear to be ongoing as the running back has yet to find a home since the Falcons released him in March. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Freeman believes the Seahawks offer “has been too low.”

“With growing concerns Rashaad Penny could miss the first six games of the 2020 season on the PUP list, the Seahawks look to be in the market for a veteran backfield insurance policy,” Smith noted. “Per multiple sources, Seattle has been discussing a one-year contract with veteran running back Devonta Freeman, who was released by Atlanta on March 16. The two sides have not been able to bridge the gap financially, with Freeman feeling Seattle’s offer has been too low to this point.”

Freeman Has Found a Limited Free-Agent Market

While Freeman has battled injuries throughout his career, the running back is a two-time Pro Bowler who could give the Seahawks depth behind Chris Carson. Freeman has upside as a potential passing-downs back and someone to provide insurance behind Carson who has also battled injuries. Smith also reported that Freeman is reluctant to sign with the Seahawks given the team has Carson along with Rashaad Penny already on the roster.

“From Freeman’s perspective, the back reportedly has reservations about signing with the team because of Penny’s impending return,” Smith explained.

Freeman is finding out what many of his peers are seeing this offseason: there is a limited market for running backs. Star running back Todd Gurley signed a one-year contract for $6 million with the Falcons, per NFL.com. Sports Illustrated reported that Melvin Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos.

It is hard to imagine the running back landing a payday much more than what the Seahawks are offering. The same can be said for Freeman finding a team where he will come in and be the starter.

The Seahawks like to run the ball more than almost any other team in the NFL, and what Seattle can offer is an opportunity to prove he is still a high-level back. Additionally, Carson is entering the final year of his contract, so the Seahawks could have an opening at the position in 2021.

Freeman finished last season with 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. He also added 59 receptions for 410 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks likely offer the best opportunity of Freeman available options if he is willing to accept less money than his original asking price.

