21 Best Bike Racks for SUVs: Compare & Save

Gone are the days of limiting your outings to a typical road or mountain bike, as an increasing number of bike racks for SUVs can hold larger fat tire or electric bikes . Unlike your typical bike racks for cars , SUV-oriented bike racks are often mounted on the vehicle’s hitch. Trunk-mounted bike racks are also quite popular among SUV owners.

How Do I Choose a Bike Rack for My SUV?

A bike rack is a handy way to free up valuable space for passengers and cargo while ensuring that your bikes will make it safely to the trail head or designated ride meetup point. If you own an SUV, truck or even a hatchback, there are plenty of bike racks to choose from.

Hitch racks stand out for their overall functionality and tend to be among the most popular bike racks for SUVs. You'll need a compatible hitch receiver to use a hitch rack for your SUV.

If you're only carrying one or two bikes, a bike roof rack for your SUV can be a viable choice. While this type of rack will keep your bike out of the way of your vehicle's doors, installation can be tougher than trunk-mounted or hitch bike racks for SUVs.

If you don't have a hitch receiver or you plan to use it for towing or hauling cargo along with the bikes, consider a roof rack or a trunk-mounted rack. Trunk racks tend to be some of the most affordable bike racks for SUVs, and often install in minutes. If your bike has a spare tire, however, you may want to check out more specific bike racks for spare tires to make sure they'll fit your ride.

Which Are the Best Hitch Bike Racks?

The best bike hitch racks tend to be quite popular among SUV owners, as they're generally easy to install and can haul multiple bikes at once. Many hitch bike racks also tilt down so that you can access the trunk of your vehicle without needing to remove the bike rack.

Most hitch racks will need to be secured to your vehicle's hitch receiver. Be sure to pay attention to the hitch receiver class and size for your vehicle to ensure your desired SUV bike rack will fit properly. According to Trucks.com, most hitch racks will work with Class II to Class IV receivers.

Which Are the Best Bike Racks for Trucks?

The best bike racks for trucks will vary based on your vehicle. According to Auto Anything, a bike rack for a truck such as the Honda Ridgeline will need to be hitch-mounted, as trucks tend to have higher roofs and are often equipped with a hitch receiver.

Whether you're purchasing a bike rack for an SUV, truck or another large vehicle, certain features can make one bike rack more appealing than the next. For example, is it easy to get the rack (and bikes) on and off? If you need to save space or plan on frequently traveling with your bike rack, make sure that it has foldable carrying arms for easier storage.

Regardless of how far you're driving and your planned route, you want a bike rack that will properly fit and secure your bikes for the ride. If you plan on frequently leaving the rack attached to your truck or SUV when you're out, consider a bike rack that includes locks for added security.

