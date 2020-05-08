21 Best Bike Racks for SUVs: Compare & Save

Gone are the days of limiting your outings to a typical road or mountain bike, as an increasing number of bike racks for SUVs can hold larger fat tire or electric bikes. Unlike your typical bike racks for cars, SUV-oriented bike racks are often mounted on the vehicle’s hitch. Trunk-mounted bike racks are also quite popular among SUV owners.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
1. Allen Sports Premier Hitch Rack (5-Bike)
Cons:
- Spine shield protects bikes in transit
- Straps work with many frame sizes
- Total carrying capacity is 175 pounds
- Doesn't come with a locking hitch insert
- Only fits Class III and IV two-inch receivers
- May not be able to fit five bikes on vehicles with a spare tire
Transport bikes for the family or a weekend getaway with friends with this five-bike rack. The total weight capacity for this SUV bike rack is 175 pounds.
Despite its larger size, this Premier rack from Allen Sports has sturdy arms that snap into place right out of the box, so you can simply load your bikes on and go. The arms fold away just as quickly when the rack isn’t in use.
The bike rack requires just three bolts for assembly, making it a breeze to put together. This bike rack is compatible with most Class III and IV two-inch receiver hitches. A tilt-away design provides easy access to the rear of your vehicle without needing to remove the rack.
Once the bikes are on, you’ll secure them in place using the dual-compound cradles and quick secure straps, which work with a variety of tube sizes. The company’s innovative dual compound spine shield acts as a soft landing pad for extra protection in transit.
Find more Allen Sports Premier Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
-
2. Overdrive Sport Hitch Mounted Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Quick-release tilt design for easy access to the rear cargo area
- Supports up to two bikes with a weight of up to 60 pounds each
- Padded clamps secure and protect bikes
- Not compatible with RVs or fifth wheels
- Won't work with 1.25-inch receivers
- Bikes with a low y-frame may require an adapter
An extra-heavy weight capacity allows this hitch rack to support up to two bikes with a weight of up to 60 pounds each. Whether you’re hauling a standard road or mountain bike or a larger bike, padded clamps keep your bikes protected and hold them firmly in place.
The wheel holders can be adjusted up to five inches wide to hold larger fat tire and e-bikes. A platform tray style accommodates larger bikes. An anti-wobble system gets rid of any slack between the rack and the receiver for a safer and more stable ride.
Another perk is the quick-release tilt design for easy access to the vehicle’s rear cargo area. A locking hitch pin is included, along with a spare just in case. This bike rack comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
Find more Overdrive Sport Hitch Mounted Rack information and reviews here.
-
3. IKURAM Hitch Mount Bike Rack (4-Bike)
Cons:
- Adjustable tie-downs and cradles hold the bikes in place
- Only requires three bolts for assembly
- Powder paint finish for added protection
- Not for 1.25-inch hitch receivers
- Some say the rack tends to rattle in transit
- Only fits Class III and IV two-inch receivers
It’s not necessary to spend a fortune to get an SUV bike rack that can haul four bikes at once, as this affordable bike rack shows. You can fit this bicycle carrier on any SUV, minivan, truck or car with a standard Class III and IV two-inch receiver. This sturdy bike carrier is made with steel and has a powder paint finish for added protection.
Assembling the rack only takes a few minutes, as it only requires three bolts to get the job done. Once the rack is on, a tilt-down design lets you move it out of the way to access the rear of the vehicle.
Adjustable tie-downs and cradles hold the bikes in place as you drive. When you’re not using the bike rack you can fold down the arms for transport or storage.
Find more IKURAM Hitch Mount Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
4. Swagman CURRENT Hitch Mount Bike Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Holds bikes up to 60 pounds each
- Tilt-away design for easy trunk access
- Fat bike trays are available
- Center arm doesn't fold down
- Locking hitch pin sold separately
- Only fits Class II 1.25-inch receivers
You don’t have to worry about removing your bikes from the Swagman CURRENT to access the trunk, thanks to its convenient tilt-away design. This hitch mount bike rack is compatible with 1.25-inch Class II receivers and two-inch receivers and will transport up to two bikes at a time. Along with SUVs and vans, the rack is also compatible with RVs.
As an added bonus, the bike carrier accommodates most frame styles and sizes, and has a maximum weight capacity of 60 pounds per bike. With its ability to fit most frame sizes and shapes, including tires up to five inches wide. This bike rack can also transport larger bikes, including your favorite fat tire and electric bikes. Fat bike trays are available. Wheel diameters between 20 and 29 inches will work for this bike rack. A locking hook system keeps bikes secure in transit.
Find more Swagman CURRENT Hitch Mount Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
5. Kuat Racks NV 2.0 (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Hold wheelbases up to 48 inches and tires as wide as 4.8 inches
- Maximum weight capacity is 120 pounds
- Foot-assisted pivot system to drop the rack hands-free
- Assembly can be tricky
- Rack is a bit heavy
- Locks aren't the most secure
Whether your hands are full or you just want to experience the convenience of dropping the rack with a simple foot tap, this SUV bike rack’s foot-assisted pivot system really comes in handy.
This bike carrier holds two bikes up to 60 pounds each, for a total capacity of 120 pounds. It’s also equally suited for traditional mountain and road bikes along with your favorite e-bike or fat tire bike, with enough room to hold wheelbases up to 48 inches and tires as wide as 4.8 inches. Hauling larger bikes can present some unique space-sharing issues, but you can sort it out with this carrier’s adjustable tire cradles, complete with tire scoops and three available positions.
Once the bikes are in place, fully integrated cable locks keep them tight and wobble-free in transit. You also don’t have to worry about running out of room if your bike is on the larger size, as the cables are long enough to work with any frame.
Unexpected maintenance issues happen, but this bike rack carrier has you covered with an integrated bike repair stand. A twist-and-push clamp keeps your bike in place while you perform the necessary repairs.
-
6. BV Bicycle Hitch Mount Rack Carrier (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Folding design makes this SUV bike rack more compact for storage and transport
- Three-point connection system keeps bikes secure in transit
- Compatible with most road and mountain bikes
- Four-bike carrier only fits two-inch receivers
- Won't fit fat tire bikes
- Some wish the Velcro straps were longer
A three-point connection system, with padded arms and tray-style loops, protects bikes and holds them firmly in place while you’re driving. This two-bike carrier works best for bikes that weigh 35 pounds or less each, with tires are three inches wide at most. The maximum weight capacity is 70 pounds.
You won’t be able to fit a traditional fat tire bike, but the rack is compatible with most road and mountain bikes. The two-bike carrier fits 1.25 and two-inch receivers, and comes with a two-inch adaptor, while the four-bike carrier is exclusively designed for two-inch hitch receivers.
Don’t worry about removing the bike rack once it’s in place, as a tilting design lets you simply swing the bike carrier away to access the trunk. A folding design makes this SUV bike rack more compact for storage and transport. Safety reflectors add an extra element of safety.
Find more BV Bicycle Hitch Mount Rack Carrier information and reviews here.
-
7. Tyger Auto Deluxe Trunk Mount (3-Bike)
Cons:
- Comes with a limited lifetime warranty
- Padded lower frame keeps bikes away from vehicle
- Rubber bumpers protect the vehicle surface
- Won't fit vehicles with rear spoilers
- Doesn't have a locking mechanism
- Side straps could be more secure
Rubber bumpers protect your vehicle’s surface, so you won’t have to worry about scratches or blemishes due to contact with the frame. The lower frame is also padded to keep bikes away from your vehicle.
This bike carrier holds up to three bikes at a time and will fit on most SUVs, hatchbacks, minivans and sedans. If you don’t need to haul so many bikes, you’ll find smaller one- and two-bike options. As an added bonus, it installs in just minutes, so you can get to your destination that much faster.
This bike carrier has a maximum weight capacity of 99 pounds and includes a safety strap for extra stability. Individual soft cradles protect each bike during transit.
While it’s compact even when fully assembled, you can fold the carry arms down for simpler transport and storage. A standard black coating protects against rust and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Find more Tyger Auto Deluxe Trunk Mount information and reviews here.
-
8. MaxxHaul Deluxe Hitch Mount Rack (4-Bike)
Cons:
- Swing-away design for easier trunk access
- Hook and loop straps for added security
- Comes with a reflector for your safety
- Doesn't fit 1.25-inch receivers
- Not ideal for curved bike frames or handlebars
- Has some extra play in the hitch
There’s enough room to fit up to four bikes on this carrier, which will work on any SUV, van, pickup truck or car with a two-inch receiver. This SUV bike rack is made with sturdy steel and finished with a black powder coat for added durability. Once the rack is in place, a swing-away design lets you move it out of the way to access the trunk without removing the bike carrier.
The arms fold down for easier transport and storage when the bike rack is not in use. This rack is easy to assemble and install and keeps bikes protected with its padded bike cradles. Hook and loop straps secure your bikes in place for transit. This bike rack for SUVs also comes with a reflector for safety.
Find more MaxxHaul Deluxe Hitch Mount Rack information and reviews here.
-
9. Thule Gateway Pro Trunk Bike Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Seven inches of space between bikes minimizes the risk of scratches
- Access straps can be moved out of the way to prevent paint scratches
- Compact cradle design holds various frame styles and sizes
- Lock strap to lock rack to vehicle is sold separately
- Won't fit SUVs with spoilers
- Some competitors can hold more weight
The arms on this bike rack can be independently adjusted to accommodate various bikes or simply fold the rack for storage or transport. In fact, this bike rack for SUVs folds up flat for storage.
You can fit a total of two bikes on the Thule, with a maximum bike weight of 35 pounds and a total load capacity of 70 pounds. The bike rack itself weighs less than 14 pounds, making it easier to carry around on your adventures.
Another perk is its compact cradle design, which holds various frame styles and sizes. Once your bikes are securely locked to the rack with the integrated cable lock, a full seven inches of space between them minimizes the risk of scratches as you drive.
A ratcheting cradle strap holds each bike tightly in place as you drive. You can also move the access straps out of the way once you’re done setting up the rack to keep your vehicle’s paint from getting scratched.
Find more Thule Gateway Pro Trunk Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
10. Venzo Hitch Platform Carrier (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Designated tire holders for additional security
- Foldable arms provide easier trunk access
- Adjustable foam holder keeps bikes from scratching each other
- Doesn't have a locking mechanism
- Hitch receiver tends to wobble a bit
- Rack sits fairly low to the ground
An adjustable foam protector keeps bikes from hitting each other in transit, so you can load up your bikes and head out without worrying about the bikes rubbing and scratching each other. This SUV bike rack holds two 45-pound bikes, with a total weight maximum of 90 pounds.
Each bike sits in its designated tire holders for added security. The platform carrier is also compatible with most bikes. This two-bike rack fits a two-inch hitch and comes with foldable arms for easier trunk access.
Find more Venzo Hitch Platform Carrier information and reviews here.
-
11. RockyMounts WestSlope Bike Rack (3-Bike)
Cons:
- Tiered mounting design prevents handlebar interference among the bikes
- Fits most standard road and mountain bikes with 20 to 29-inch tires
- Each bike is secured by its front wheel for added stability
- Several competitors hold up to four-inch wide tires
- Only compatible with two-inch hitch receivers
- Locking cables aren't included
This three-bike hitch rack stands out for its innovative tiered mounting design that prevents handlebar interference among your bikes. Each bike is secured by its front wheel for an extra element of stability. There’s also a soft wheel hook along with a ratcheted swing arm to minimize any chance of contact between the bikes.
Most standard road and mountain bikes will fit, as the carrier can hold tires up to three inches wide and wheels from 20 to 29 inches. The carrier can also support up to three 40-pound bikes at a time, for a total weight capacity if 120 pounds. If you need to access the trunk, the carrier tilts down 30 degrees so you don’t have to remove the entire bike rack. When it’s not in use you can fold the rack flat against your SUV.
Find more RockyMounts WestSlope Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
12. Saris Superclamp Bike Hitch Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Built-in bottle opener provides a perfect excuse to relax and unwind after a long day of riding
- Integrated locks add an extra element of safety
- Fits 20 to 29-inch wheels and tires up to four inches wide
- Doesn't hold tires wider than four inches
- Locks are a bit short for larger bikes
- Some wish the locks were more robust
Despite the fact that this SUV bike rack only weighs in at 35 pounds, it’s sturdy enough to carry up to 120 pounds, or bikes that weigh up to 60 pounds each. With such a generous weight capacity, you can haul everything from your time trial bike to mountain bikes, eBikes and an assortment of bikes for your next getaway.
In terms of numbers, the bike rack will fit 20 to 29-inch wheels and tires up to four inches wide. You can also use the SuperClamp EX 2-Bike carrier with 1.25 or two-inch hitch receivers.
Dual wheel-clamping hooks not only make loading your bikes a breeze, they also prevent frame contact for smoother and safer transportation. There’s also an integrated locking cable to secure the bikes.
The Superclamp isn’t the cheapest bike rack for SUVs around, but it comes with features such as integrated locks for peace of mind along with reflectors for added visibility during the day and night. A built-in bottle opener provides a perfect excuse to relax and unwind after a long day of riding. The bike rack folds when not in use for easier transport and storage.
Find more Saris Superclamp Bike Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
-
13. Dependable Direct Hitch Mount Platform Bike Carrier (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Protective foam padding keeps bikes from getting scratched
- Included adapter ensures this hitch mount will fit 1.25 and two-inch hitch receivers
- Carrier tilts up and away from the vehicle
- Not designed for RVs or fifth wheels
- Doesn't come with a lock
- Assembly instructions could be better
An included adapter ensures this hitch mount will fit 1.25 and two-inch hitch receivers, so you don’t have to worry about the bike rack not fitting your SUV when it arrives. The platform tray style can hold up to two bikes, with a total weight capacity of 60 pounds, or 30 pounds per bike. The maximum tire width is four inches.
When you’re not using the carrier, it folds up into a compact design for easier storage and transport. You can also tilt the carrier up or away from the vehicle as needed to access the trunk.
Once the bikes are in place, protective foam padding keeps them from getting scratched during transport. The SUV bike rack is made with steel and finished with a powder coat for added durability. A limited lifetime warranty gives you extra peace of mind.
Find more Dependable Direct Hitch Mount Platform Bike Carrier information and reviews here.
-
14. SeaSucker Mini Bomber Bike Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Small enough to fit into a backpack or carrying bag
- Each cup has a pull rating of 210 pounds and can hold a 45-pound bike
- Durable body flexes to conform to each vehicle's curves
- Can generate a fair amount of wind noise
- Suction cups tend to leave circles after they're removed
- Transporting two larger bikes can be tricky
You don’t have to worry about making sure your bike carrying rack is compatible with your vehicle’s receiver with the SeaSucker Mini Bomber, which comes with secure vacuum mounts and attaches to the vehicle’s roof or trunk along with your SUV’s back glass. The rack attaches to fiberglass, glass and metal surfaces and will also work on hatchbacks.
Each cup has a pull rating of 210 pounds, so you can feel confident even when loading heftier bikes onto the mount. Each mount holds a bike up to 45 pounds.
A high-density polyethylene body adds an extra element of durability. The rack also installs in just seconds and can be removed easily when necessary.
In fact, the Mini Bomber is so small that you can fit it into a backpack or a carry-on bag. This bike rack for SUVs weighs just 12 pounds, making it much lighter than most of its competitors.
Find more SeaSucker Mini Bomber Bike Rack information and reviews here.
-
15. ZEMANOR Luxury Hitch Mount (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Folding arms drop out of the way for convenience
- Center arm can be folded for rear vehicle access
- Compatible with 1.25 and two-inch receivers
- Only comes with a one-year warranty
- Rack may move in the receiver hitch
- Doesn't come with a lock
Not only will the rubber straps on the lock arms keep your bikes in place, they’re also designed for various tube sizes and have UV protection for longevity. They’re also adjustable to accommodate bikes of different sizes.
A tilt-back design lets you easily access what’s in the trunk without needing to remove the entire rack. As an added bonus, you simply need to remove a bolt to drop the rack back.
The folding arms can be dropped when necessary to make it easier to carry, install and remove the bike rack. The hitch receiver on this SUV bike carrier fits 1.25 and two-inch receiver hitches. A double-arm design ensures the bike rack fits most types of bikes.
Find more ZEMANOR Luxury Hitch Mount information and reviews here.
-
16. Capstone Hitch Mount Carrier (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Anti-wobble design holds your bikes steady in transit
- Stainless steel construction with a powder coat for durability
- Trays fold up when not in use for easy transport
- Included Velcro straps are a bit short for larger tires
- Some say the pivot system isn't the most secure
- Mounting hook rubber is a bit thin
The Capstone Hitch Mount Carrier can transport a variety of tire sizes, from narrow 23 milimeter road bike tires up to five-inch fat bike tires. While the carrier is designed for two-inch hitch mounts, it may fit smaller 1.25-inch receivers as long as you have the appropriate adapter.
The aluminum mount features a tilt design to easily access the vehicle’s trunk as needed. Adjustable locking hooks secure the frame to the rack for extra stability on the go. Another perk is the anti-wobble design that holds your bikes steady in transit.
This bike carrier is made with durable stainless steel and has a robust powder coat for longevity. The bike rack trays fold up when not in use for easier portability.
Find more Capstone Hitch Mount Carrier information and reviews here.
-
17. Yakima HoldUp EVO (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Holds wheels from 20 to 29 inches and tires up to 4.8 inches wide
- Unique hook design protects painted surfaces and carbon frames
- Can hold bulkier frames including e-bikes and fat-tire bikes
- Won't fit tires wider than 4.8 inches
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- This model is only compatible with 1.25-inch receivers
Most bike racks for SUVs can hold standard bike sizes, but the HoldUp EVO has space for bulkier frames and unique bikes, including e-bikes, fat-tire bikes, boost hubs, women’s specific bikes and more, as long as the bike weighs less than 50 pounds.
If you need specific numbers, this bike rack for SUVs can hold wheels from 20 to 29 inches and tires up to 4.8 inches wide. You can also fit bikes with thru-axels, disc brakes and full-suspension designs.
A tilt access mechanism gives you easy access to the vehicle’s trunk, even when the bike rack is in place. There’s also a KickStart mechanism to raise and lower the rack if your hands are full.
Not only does the unique hook design lock the bike into place at its wheel, it also protects painted surfaces and carbon frames. You can also adjust the trays to keep the bikes from contacting each other as you drive.
A handy foot pedal lets you raise and lower the rack as needed, even with the bikes in place. An integrated locking system provides extra peace of mind when you’re out and about. There’s also a speed knob for fast and quick installation, and to keep the rack secure on the go. This SUV bike rack is available in two sizes: 1.25 and two inches.
-
18. Leader Accessories Hitch Mounted Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Can be easily moved and stored with folding carry arms
- Dual-arm mount fits a wide range of bikes
- No-wobble bolt keeps bikes secure in transit
- Lock straps can scratch paint
- Doesn't come with a security lock
- Security straps can be tough to tighten
A handy tilt-down design lets you easily access the rear of your vehicle, even when the rack is in place. This bike rack fits SUVs with two-inch standard hitch receivers and features a no-wobble bolt to keep the bikes secure as you drive. Folding carry arms add an extra element of convenience, as they can be folded out of the way when not in use.
A dual-arm mounting design accommodates a variety of bike frames while holding each bike steady during transit. Dual tie-down cradles also add an element of security. The clearance from the end of the hitch to the vertical bar of the rack is 7.87 if you need to accommodate a spare tire.
Find more Leader Accessories Hitch Mounted Rack information and reviews here.
-
19. Allen Sports Deluxe Trunk Mount Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Tie-down system holds the bikes firmly in place while you're driving
- Narrow carry arms accommodate a variety of bikes
- Top, bottom and side straps for added stability
- Hooks may scratch car paint
- Doesn't come with a bike lock
- Straps may loosen a bit at higher speeds
This two-bike mount rack from Allen Sports fits most sedans and hatchbacks, as well as SUVs and minivans. Not only does the bike rack set up in just seconds, it also comes fully assembled, so you can simply attach it to your vehicle and head out with your bikes. A tie-down system holds the bikes firmly in place while you’re driving and minimizes contact between the bike and car.
Narrow carry arms accommodate a variety of bike sizes and styles, so you don’t have to limit yourself to a specific type of bike for your outings. In addition to straps on the top and bottom, you’ll also find side straps for added stability. This bike rack for cars is backed by a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
-
20. Thule T2 Pro XT (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Tool-free attachment system lets you easily install and remove the bike rack
- Accommodates 20 to 29-inch wheels and tires up to five inches wide without adapters
- Frame-free ratcheting arm prevents bike contact
- Locking cable is a bit short
- Won't work for 27.5-inch fat tire bikes
- Instructions only come with pictures
Transporting multiple bikes can increase the risk of bike-to-bike frame contact, but the Thule T2 Pro XT 2 Bike Rack comes with a frame-free ratcheting arm to keep your bikes secure and away from each other as you travel. You can also make side-to-side adjustments to make more room between the bike mounts if necessary.
This Thule bike rack holds up to 120 pounds or bikes that weigh up to 60 pounds each. You can carry up to two bikes of virtually any size, as the rack accommodates 20 to 29-inch wheels and tires up to five inches wide without adapters. However, it won’t fit 27.5-inch fat bikes. You can load up your favorite carbon fiber road bikes, e-bikes, fat bikes or an assortment. A distance of 12.5 inches between bikes ensures even the largest bikes won’t make contact.
An integrated cable lock and locking knob add an extra element of security. If you need to haul more bikes, check out the add-on for a four-bike carrying capacity. A tool-free attachment system lets you easily install and remove the bike rack.
There’s also a tilt-away design makes it easy to access the vehicle without removing the rack. This SUV bike rack folds when it’s not in use and will fit nearly any vehicle with a two-inch receiver.
-
21. Hollywood Racks SR1 Spare Tire Rack (2-Bike)
Cons:
- Holds two bikes up to 35 pounds each
- A larger tire kit is available if this rack doesn't fit
- No need to remove the spare tire or backup camera for installation
- Won't work for e-bikes
- May require an adapter for certain mountain bikes as well as kid's or women's bikes
- No locking mechanism
Mounting a bike rack on a vehicle with a spare tire can be challenging, which is why Hollywood Racks designed the SR1 spare tire rack specifically for this purpose. Instead of needing to remove your backup camera or spare tire to get the rack to fit, you can simply mount this rack directly onto the spare tire.
This rack is fully adjustable and is designed to fit over most spare tires, and has a maximum spare tire width of 12 inches. If it doesn’t fit, a larger tire kit is available.
Once it’s properly installed this spare tire bike rack can hold two bikes up to 35 pounds each. Some limitations apply, however, as it won’t work with e-bikes and may require an adapter for certain mountain bikes as well as kid’s or women’s bikes.
Soft rubber cradles keep the bikes protected, as does the integrated safety strap. The support arms can be moved to the center to fit side-mounted tires and can be folded down for easier transport. If you’d rather not deal with a complicated setup, you’ll appreciate how this spare tire bike rack comes fully pre-assembled.
How Do I Choose a Bike Rack for My SUV?
A bike rack is a handy way to free up valuable space for passengers and cargo while ensuring that your bikes will make it safely to the trail head or designated ride meetup point. If you own an SUV, truck or even a hatchback, there are plenty of bike racks to choose from.
Hitch racks stand out for their overall functionality and tend to be among the most popular bike racks for SUVs. You'll need a compatible hitch receiver to use a hitch rack for your SUV.
If you're only carrying one or two bikes, a bike roof rack for your SUV can be a viable choice. While this type of rack will keep your bike out of the way of your vehicle's doors, installation can be tougher than trunk-mounted or hitch bike racks for SUVs.
If you don't have a hitch receiver or you plan to use it for towing or hauling cargo along with the bikes, consider a roof rack or a trunk-mounted rack. Trunk racks tend to be some of the most affordable bike racks for SUVs, and often install in minutes. If your bike has a spare tire, however, you may want to check out more specific bike racks for spare tires to make sure they'll fit your ride.
Which Are the Best Hitch Bike Racks?
The best bike hitch racks tend to be quite popular among SUV owners, as they're generally easy to install and can haul multiple bikes at once. Many hitch bike racks also tilt down so that you can access the trunk of your vehicle without needing to remove the bike rack.
Most hitch racks will need to be secured to your vehicle's hitch receiver. Be sure to pay attention to the hitch receiver class and size for your vehicle to ensure your desired SUV bike rack will fit properly. According to Trucks.com, most hitch racks will work with Class II to Class IV receivers.
Which Are the Best Bike Racks for Trucks?
The best bike racks for trucks will vary based on your vehicle. According to Auto Anything, a bike rack for a truck such as the Honda Ridgeline will need to be hitch-mounted, as trucks tend to have higher roofs and are often equipped with a hitch receiver.
Whether you're purchasing a bike rack for an SUV, truck or another large vehicle, certain features can make one bike rack more appealing than the next. For example, is it easy to get the rack (and bikes) on and off? If you need to save space or plan on frequently traveling with your bike rack, make sure that it has foldable carrying arms for easier storage.
Regardless of how far you're driving and your planned route, you want a bike rack that will properly fit and secure your bikes for the ride. If you plan on frequently leaving the rack attached to your truck or SUV when you're out, consider a bike rack that includes locks for added security.
