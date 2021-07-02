9 Best Bike Racks for e-Bikes: Compare & Save

Transporting your e-bike doesn’t have to be a chore. Before you head out, you’ll want to make sure that your carrier can support the weight of your bike. We’ve picked the best bike racks for e-bikes below to provide a sturdy and safe way to travel with your fat electric bike or another bike of choice.
|Price: $649.95 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $899.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $549.00 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $619.49 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $599.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $479.98 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $279.95 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $287.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $549.95 Shop at Amazon
1. Thule T2 Pro XTR 2 Hitch Bike Rack
Cons:
- Rolling wheels make transport and storage easier
- Integrated cable lock secures rack to receiver
- Fits tires up to 5 inches wide and 29 inches in diameter
- Doesn't come with a ramp
- Short cable locks
- Sparse assembly instructions
As far as premium bike racks for ebikes go, many cyclists are torn between the Thule T2 Pro XT/XTR and the Kuat NV 2.0, which we’ve also reviewed. They’re not cheap, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality, dependability and features. We’ve broken down the key similarities and differences to help you decide.
Thule has been around since the early 1940s, when it was founded by Eric Thulin in Sweden. Although the company initially earned its reputation for building premium ski racks and rooftop cargo boxes, it eventually launched its first bike carrier in 1992. Since the classic towbar-mounted carrier first hit the market, Thule has gained an almost cult-like following among cyclists around the world for its high-quality products.
Both racks come in 1.25- and 2-inch hitch sizes and fit a wide range of vehicles. They also weigh around 52 pounds. Each carrier holds two bikes and can support up to four with add-ons that are sold separately.
The Thule rack holds two 60-pound bikes for a maximum 120-pound load capacity. It supports tires up to 5-inch-wide tires and a maximum 29-inch wheel. You can safely transport carbon fiber frames and fat tire e-bikes.
You’ll find the same bike and weight capacity on the NV 2.0. This Kuat bike rack also fits 20- to 29-inch tires, although you’ll need an adapter for wheels between 20 and 24 inches. It comfortably fits wheelbases up to 50 inches. Where the Thule naturally accommodates wide tires, you’ll need to use a Phat Bike Kit (sold separately) to carry tires that wide on the NV 2.0.
Attaching both e-bike racks to your vehicle is a pretty simple and straightforward process. The Thule doesn’t require extra tools to attach or remove the carrier. Kuat NV 2.0 also offers a keyless installation, but you’ll need a key to remove it. This could be an issue if you head out for the day and forget your key at home.
Loading and unloading heavy electric bikes can be a workout itself. Kuat has a slight edge over the Thule here, as you can purchase a ramp for easier loading. Both racks lock your precious cargo tightly in place and have reliable measures to keep bikes from moving once you’ve hit the road. On the Thule, long arms slide to accommodate different wheels. You’ll find swinging arms that slide out to hold bikes stable on the Kuat, along with adjustable to fit different wheel sizes.
Each rack has a unique feature that makes it particularly appealing. If you frequently repair flats and perform tune-ups on the fly, the Kuat’s integrated bike work stand might make more sense. Thule’s rack has rolling wheels for easier transport and storage.
Find more Thule T2 Pro XTR 2 Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
2. Kuat NV 2.0 Hitch Bike Rack
Cons:
- Available bike ramp makes loading and unloading easier
- Security cables built directly into the rack
- Each tray can hold up to 60 pounds
- Only accepts five-inch tires with a separate kit
- Many add-ons cost extra
- Hands-free pivot system tilts rack for trunk access
Available in 1.25- and 2-inch variations, the popular Kuat Racks NV 2.0 e-bike rack fits a wide range of vehicles. Details such as an innovative pivot system that gently drops the rack with the tap of a foot and a built-in portable stand for on-the-spot repairs make the NV 2.0 a favorite among hardcore cyclists. Those seemingly small features can make it much easier to install and secure your precious cargo, especially for frequent outings.
Kuat has only been around since 2008, the company has earned a reputation as a premium bike rack manufacturer. Although they cater to cyclists, you’ll find carriers for skis, boats and cargo. Each rack features a Future Forest Initiative sticker that symbolizes Kuat’s partnership with the National Forest Foundation as part of an ongoing effort to restore national forests by planting trees around the U.S.
Transport two bikes weighing up to 60 pounds each on the NV 2.0, which fits up to 29-inch tires. The Kuat NV 2.0 Add-On, sold separately, allows you to carry up to two additional bikes. Smaller 20- to 24-inch tires require an adapter. This Kuat e-bike rack holds up to 50-inch wheelbases. While it also accepts tires up to five inches, you’ll need to use their Phat Bike Kit. If you don’t want to pay extra for these add-ons, consider the Thule Pro XTR hitch rack, which fits five-inch wheels without adapters.
Loading and removing heavier cargo can be difficult, which is where the Kuat Access Bike Ramp really comes in handy. Instead of sweating and struggling with a beefy e-bike, you can simply wheel it onto the rack.
Once your ride is in place, use the adjustable tire scoops for a secure fit. Co-molded rear tire straps offer additional protection. Integrated locking cables prevent unwanted movement and provide extra backup if you need to step away from your precious cargo for a few minutes.
If you don’t need to haul fat tire bikes, the Sherpa 2.0 is a worthy alternative. Designed to fit up to 47-inch wheelbases, 29-inch tires and 3-inch tires, this Kuat rack is a more compact version of the NV 2.0. It also weighs less and fits up to two 40-pound bikes.
Find more Kuat NV 2.0 Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
3. Yakima HoldUp EVO Hitch Bike Rack
Cons:
- Hook arms are gentle enough for carbon frames
- Foot pedal conveniently raises and lowers bike rack
- Same-key lock system enhances security
- Limited to a 50-pound capacity per e-bike
- Extension only works with the two-inch version
- Glossy finish is prone to scratching
The Yakima HoldUp EVO hitch bike rack is highly versatile and can carry a wide variety of bikes. Load up everything from full-suspension bikes to women’s mountain bikes, fat tire bikes, kids’ bikes and hybrids. This e-bike rack is compatible with disc brakes, boost hubs and through axles.
What began as a small machine shop in Washington grew into much larger-scale company that continues to create popular hitch systems, roof racks, ski racks, carriers for stand-up paddleboards and more.
If you’re shopping around for a heavy-duty rack, you might wonder how the EVO stacks up to the Thule T2 Pro XTR and Kuat NV 2.0. Although this rack also accepts e-bikes, they can’t exceed 50 pounds. That’s a 100-pound capacity for two bikes. In comparison, both the Thule T2 Pro XTR and Kuat NV 2.0 support two bikes up to 60 pounds each, or 120 pounds total.
All three racks accommodate 20- to 29-inch tires, although the Kuat requires an adapter for wheels between 20 and 24 inches. Only the Thule works for 5-inch tires without adapters. The Kuat rack requires a separate Phat Bike Kit to transport bikes with 5-inch tires. Since there isn’t an option to extend the carrying capabilities of the HoldUp EVO, it only holds tires up to 4.8 inches wide.
HoldUp EVO accommodates up to 48-inch wheelbases. Thule’s T2 fits up to 50-inch wheelbases, as does the Kuat 2.0. All three racks come in two sizes to fit 1.25- and 2-inch receivers.
The Yakima, Thule and Kuat racks support extensions if you want to haul additional bikes. They’re all sold separately. While the EVO extension transports up to four bikes at a time, it only works with the 2-inch receiver rack.
In terms of loading and unloading, only the Kuat has an optional ramp to simplify that process. Otherwise, you’ll need to pick up each bike to get it on and off the rack. Each rack has a tilt mechanism for easy access to the trunk, along with a handle or pedal to make raising and lowering less of a hassle when the bikes are loaded.
Find more Yakima HoldUp EVO Hitch Bike Rack information and reviews here.
4. KAC Overdrive Sports K4 Hitch Rack
Cons:
- Fits most fat tire and electric bikes
- Easily converts into a two-bike carrier
- Accommodates bikes with tire fenders
- Not recommended for RV's or fifth-wheel vehicles
- Step-thru and Y-frame bikes require a separate adapter
- Can be cumbersome to put on and remove
Attach the KAC Overdrive Sports K4 carrier for fat ebikes, regular e-bikes and non-electric fat tire bikes to any standard two-inch hitch. Use the rack to transport up to four bikes weighing 60 pounds each, or 240 pounds in total. It easily converts into a two-bike carrier if you don’t need as much space.
Based in the Ozark Mountains, the KAC team consists of mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts who know their stuff. The company manufactures several high-quality racks, including hitch-mounted carriers and ones for fat tire bikes. They even make a premium truck tailgate bike pad.
Haul your heavy-duty fat tire e-bikes with tires up to five inches wide. Adjustable wheel holders adapt to fit most bikes, including mountain and road. You may need to use a KAC Overdrive bike frame adapter to fit a low Y-frame bike or a step-thru ebike.
You can’t always control the weather, but the carrier’s tough powder-coated steel tubing ensures it can withstand trips in less than ideal conditions. Padded hook arms lock your bikes in place and help prevent potential damage to your vehicle’s paint.
A maximum 54-inch wheelbase invites you to transport just about any bike. Once your bikes are in place, secure them with the included safety straps. An anti-wobble mechanism reduces slack and unwanted movement as you drive.
Need to access the trunk? Simply tilt the rack back using the integrated quick release lever, even with four bikes attached.
The KAC Overdrive Sports K4 arrives mostly assembled and weighs 79 pounds when it’s fully set up. It is not recommended for RVs or fifth-wheel vehicles.
Find more KAC Overdrive Sports K4 Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
5. Hollywood Racks Sport Rider for Electric Bikes
Cons:
- Keyed-alike locking pin adds security
- Rack folds flat when not in use
- Tilts for quick trunk access
- Can't be used on trailers
- Adapters are sold separately
- Doesn't come with a loading ramp
Fit two fat bikes with tires up to five inches wide on the Hollywood Racks Sport Rider for Electric Bikes hitch rack. It’s designed exclusively for two-inch hitch receivers.
Hollywood Racks has been around since the 1970s and is known for making durable racks that accommodate most bikes. This fat tire carrier is one of the company’s most recent additions, along with an RV Rider for RVs.
You can fit two heavy-duty bikes on the Sport Rider, which has a maximum weight capacity of 80 pounds per bike. Mix and match bikes as long as they fit the 36- to 60-inch wheelbase. If you’ve previously felt like you couldn’t transport your mammoth bike due to size constraints, this is the hitch rack for you. It’s worth mentioning that Hollywood Racks recommends removing any e-bike batteries before loading your bikes to reduce weight.
There’s plenty of room to transport two large e-bikes or standard bikes at once. Spacious 10-inch gaps between bikes reduce the risk of potential contact. Universal heavy-duty wheel holders invite you to load up your heftiest bikes. They also have ratchet straps and rim protectors. A locking frame keeps the rack and cargo secure as you drive.
While this hitch rack is a relatively heavy 58 pounds, the good news is that it folds flat against the vehicle when not in use. You also don’t need to remove it to access your trunk, as it tilts back when necessary.
A keyed-alike locking hitch pin is included to conveniently secure the rack to your vehicle. Cyclists appreciate the anti-wobble hitch tightening system, which improves stability and speeds up the installation process. It also minimizes excess slack, so you don’t have to worry about hauling extra tools around. An included eight-foot security cable offers peace of mind if you need to make a quick stop.
It’s possible to transport step-through bikes and those with smaller 20-inch fat wheels, although you’ll need to purchase adapters separately.
Find more Hollywood Racks Sport Rider for Electric Bikes information and reviews here.
6. Vibrelli V70 Sport Bike Hitch Rack
Cons:
- Quick-release foot pedal tilts rack down
- Backed by a 10-year warranty
- Triple-lock system adds security
- Only fits 2-inch receivers
- Not designed for trailers or RVs
- Step-thru bikes require a separate adapter
You might recognize Vibrelli from its popular mini bike pump, but they make high-quality bike carriers as well. The heavy-duty V70 Sport bike hitch rack is recommended for SUVs, trucks and cars with two-inch receivers.
Featuring universal cradles and a maximum 130-pound load capacity, you can easily transport two fat-tire bikes or ebikes. That’s a 65-pound limit per bike, which makes the V70 one of the best bike racks for heavy ebikes.
Each cradle fits tires up to five inches wide. However, it’s equally compatible with smaller non-electric road and mountain bikes. Padded locking arms secure bikes to the rack and guard against paint damage.
With a dependable triple locking security system, there’s no need to constantly check the rearview mirror as you drive. Components such as a locking cable and frame clamps keep your precious cargo secure. An anti-wobble system reduces movement in transit.
The V70 tilts down so that you can easily access the trunk without removing the bikes. It even folds up while attached to save space. A user-friendly quick-release pedal simplifies both tasks.
As you’re looking for the right bike carrier, keep in mind that this Vibrelli bike rack only fits two-inch receivers. It also won’t work with RV’s or trailers. If you have a step-thru bike, Vibrelli recommends using the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter or a similar product.
Find more Vibrelli V70 Sport Bike Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
7. Hyperax E-Bike Rack Carrier
Cons:
- Relatively lightweight construction
- Fits up to 5-inch tires and 58-inch wheelbases
- Dual key locks reduce the risk of theft
- Only works on RV's with continuously welded bumpers
- No tilt feature
- Locking mechanism can be tricky
Most e-bike carriers aren’t approved for RVs or trailers, but the Hyperax hitch-mounted rack is an exception. An included bumper mount fits 4- to 4.5-inch square bumpers. Hyperax recommends using this product on two-inch class III receivers and higher.
Transport two bikes weighing up to 90 pounds, or 45 pounds each, with the bumper mount and up to 140 pounds total, or 70 pounds individually, with the hitch receiver mount. This bike rack supports up to 5-inch tires and 58-inch wheelbases.
Secure your electric mountain or fat tire bike, traditional road or mountain bike, and more. An adapter is required for step-through frames. Hyperax doesn’t currently offer its own, but the manufacturer recommends using this Yakima adapter.
Adjustable wheel holders accommodate most bikes. Once your bike is in place, use the included reflective Velcro straps for added safety and security. Padded ratcheting hooks hold your cargo firmly in place and minimize scratches.
Dual key locks reduce the risk of someone walking away with your rack or bikes. You’ll also find a steel pin to reduce wobbling and a key lockset.
An integrated handle makes this bike rack for electric bikes easier to transport and store. There’s even a built-in storage hook for your convenience.
The fact that this Hyperax carrier doesn’t have a tilt feature can make other racks more appealing. It should also only be installed on vehicles with continuously welded bumpers. If you’re looking for a hitch-mounted carrier, check out the HYPERAX Hitch Mounted E Bike Rack Carrier for sedans, SUVs and trucks. This rack works with 1.25 to 2-inch receivers.
Find more Hyperax E-Bike Rack Carrier information and reviews here.
8. Capstone Elite 2. 0 Hitch Mount 2 Bike Carrier
Cons:
- Holds two 65-pound bikes
- Features a universal fit
- Tilts back for easy trunk access
- Extensions aren't available to transport additional bikes
- Holding clamp isn't adjustable
- Rack is quite heavy
Hit the road or trails with the Capstone Elite 2.0 hitch mount carrier, which fits narrow 23mm road bike tires through beefy fat bikes with 5-inch tires. This heavy-duty bike carrier holds up to two 65-pound bikes at a time.
This isn’t just a bike carrier for trucks or SUVs, as it fits most vehicles with a two-inch hitch. It might even fit 1.25-inch receivers (the adaptor is sold separately).
Its uncomplicated design makes it loading and unloading bikes a breeze. Simply lift your bikes and secure them using the front wheel attachments. Once the bikes are securely in place, an anti-wobble system holds them securely upright as you drive.
Although the Capstone Elite 2.0 weighs nearly 60 pounds, you don’t have to remove it to reach your trunk. Instead, a tilt-away feature allows you to grab what you need with the rack still in place. You can also fold up the wheel trays as needed.
Constructed with high-strength steel and a durable powder coat, this Capstone hitch mount is built to last.
Find more Capstone Elite 2. 0 Hitch Mount 2 Bike Carrier information and reviews here.
9. Inno Hitch INH120 Bike Rack
Cons:
- Hand lever raises and lowers the rack
- Fits 1.25- and 2-inch receivers
- Works well with carbon and electric bikes
- Won't work with tires wider than 3-inches
- Doesn't fit full fat tire bikes
- Not designed for fifth wheels
Take up to two e-bikes or semi-fat bikes on a weekend getaway with the Inno Hitch INH120 Bike Rack. This rack for heavy bikes fits 1.25-inch class II and 2-inch trailer hitches and works with most bikes. The one big drawback is that it can’t fit true fat tire bikes, as it only accommodates tires up to three inches wide.
With a wheelbase that spans 34 to 48 inches and a weight capacity of 120 pounds (60 pounds per bike), it’s easy to transport larger bicycles on this carrier. Wheels between 20 and 29 inches will fit, which means it’s suitable for most electric bikes, adult mountain bikes and kids’ bikes.
A comfortable 9.5-inch gap between bikes prevents accidental damage. Pivoting arms secure each bike by its wheel to avoid damaging frames or forks. You can adjust the wheel holders to fit various tire sizes.
Installation is a relatively quick and straightforward process that doesn’t require any tools. The same hand knob that tightens the base of the rack doubles as an anti-wobble mechanism. An integrated key lock adds an extra element of security, as does the included hefty steel cable.
The INH120 has many features that make traveling with an electric bike that much easier. One of our favorites is the convenient front-mounted hand lever, which lowers and raises the platform when the bikes are loaded. This rack also tilts down for easy access to the cargo area.
Find more Inno Hitch INH120 Bike Rack information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Bike Rack for Electric Bikes?
One of our favorite eBike racks is the Thule T2 Pro XTR 2, which appeals to bike riders of all abilities and is a solid overall value. It fits most bikes with 5-inch tires and 29-inch wheels without additional accessories or extensions.
With a 60-pound weight capacity per bike (120 pounds total), you don't have to think twice about transporting heftier bikes.
A close competitor is the Kuat NV 2.0., which is fully loaded but slightly more expensive. If you often make repairs and adjustments away from home, the NV's built-in repair stand makes it worth the splurge.
Do You Need a Special Bike Rack for Electric Bikes?
Most fat tire and electric bikes require a special bike rack since they're larger and heavier than most traditional bikes, including full-suspension mountain bikes.
Platform hitch racks disperse weight evenly and can simply hold bigger bikes than most other carriers, including SUV bike racks. It's also much easier to add and remove an eBike from a platform hitch rack.
It's no secret that ebikes have become hugely popular over the last several years. According to Statista, an estimated 130 million electric bikes will be sold between 2020 and 2023 alone.
As more cyclists discover the thrill of riding fat tire and electric bicycles, demand is growing for racks that can transport these beasts.
Most platform hitch racks fit on 2-inch receivers; several also work with 1.25-inch receivers. Not sure which receiver is on your vehicle? Check the hitch label or your owner's manual for specific information.
How Do You Transport eBikes?
It's easiest to transport your electric bike using a hitch mount platform carrier. This type of bike rack secures heavier bikes, including beach cruiser electric bikes, by their wheels, which reduces the chance of accidental damage in transit.
Most e-bikes fall somewhere between 30 to 70 pounds, which makes loading and unloading from the roof of your car nearly impossible.
Removing the battery from your electric bike instantly reduces its weight by several pounds. This is good practice before transporting the bikes anyways, as batteries may run out of charge faster when exposed to very hot or cold temperatures.
Which Is the Best Rack for Heavy eBikes?
We highly recommend the Inno Racks Tire Hold Bike Hitch 2, which supports up to 60 pounds per tray, or 120 pounds total. It's made with lightweight yet sturdy aluminum that can easily carry your favorite e-bikes.
Since it's not really designed for fat tire bikes, it's one of our top picks if you're shopping for the best electric bike hitch rack.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.