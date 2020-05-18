Odell Beckham Epically Trolls Myles Garrett After Playful Jab

Like many sports fans across the country, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tuned in for the final two episodes of ESPN’s The Last Dance on Sunday night, profiling Michael Jordan’s finale season with the Chicago Bulls.

In one scene, it showed Bulls bad-boy Dennis Rodman slapping the butt of Utah Jazz Star Karl Malone during their heated NBA Finals matchup. It reminded Garrett of an offseason situation his Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in and he couldn’t help himself from making a playful jab on social media at the pass-catcher.

“How [Odell Beckham] thought spanking the cop was gonna go,” Garrett wrote.

How @obj thought spanking the cop was gonna go💀💀 pic.twitter.com/AzSRITQ4VI — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 18, 2020

The incident Garrett is referring to came after the National Championship game, when Beckham’s alma matter LSU beat Clemson for the title. While celebrating with the team in the locker room, Beckham slapped the butt of a security officer and it was caught on video.

It's true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that's Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

It appeared just to be a playful slap by Beckham, who was caught up in the celebration. However, it quickly escalated into a bigger issue, with an arrest warrant being issued for Beckham. He was charged with simple battery, but the officer decided not to press charges.

According to NOLA.com, authorities originally attempted to charge Beckham with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a local judge declined it.

Beckham quickly responded to Garrett’s tweet, saying: “Wait a min!!!! That wasn’t even the worst part …. the worst part was I got charged wit assault….. and u somehow didn’t !!! Only in America.”

Wait a min!!!! That wasn’t even the worst part …. the worst part was I got charged wit assault….. and u somehow didn’t !!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 only in America https://t.co/8fjZXIdsNv — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 18, 2020

Myles Garrett Seeking Redemption Season

What Beckham is poking fun at Garrett for is quite a bit more serious. The towereing pass-rusher was in his own hot water last season after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, inciting chaos during the team’s Week 11 matchup. Some clamored not only for Garrett to be suspended, but that he be charged with a crime. However, the usually ”

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement following the incident. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett was reinstated this offseason after missing the final six games of last year.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” said Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Odell Beckham Promises Bounce Back

Beckham’s first year in Cleveland was defined by what happened off the field rather than on it. He hopes to chance that after healing up this offseason from various injuries that hampered him last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher took to his YouTube channel to give an update on his health following offseason surgery and make a big promise about the upcoming year.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said. “This my time.”

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but played through multiple injuries during his first season in Cleveland, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

