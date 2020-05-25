Cam Newton Next Patriots QB? Popular NFL Analyst Reveals Why It Works

Back in the spring, the Carolina Panthers and quarterback, Cam Newton parted ways.

Newton was the NFL’s MVP back in 2015. During that year, Newton guided the Panthers to a 15-1 run and a Super Bowl appearance.

Newton had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs but struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. More specifially: Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019.

The Panthers attempted to shop Newton to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers, but weren’t fruitful because of Newton’s $19 million salary due next season.

So what team will the free agent join next? How about the New England Patriots? “This is a tough one too,” Tiki Barber told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“My gut is the New England Patriots. But I don’t know if it’s going to happen until we get much closer to the season. The Pats have many directions that they can go in. They can groom Jarrett Stidham, who’s a pretty good athlete and you know Josh McDaniels is looking to evolve that offense a little bit. So they can groom Jarrett Stidham or they could take a shot and wait for next year’s quarterback crop. The problem is, that there’s only two or three really good – Trevor Lawrence being one and Justin Fields being another; and if they’re too good, they’re not going to get a shot at it. And so they’re going to come to a point where I think they have to make a decision on, is Jarrett Stidham our guy and if he’s not our guy, are we going to be bad enough to get a better quarterback next year? And if the answer is no for both, then Cam Newton cones into the equation. I think what you’re starting to hear is as good as Cam is or has been, he could be if he’s not the starter, he becomes a little bit of the big elephant in the quarterback room. Because his persona. Like who he is, is going to dominate that quarterback room. He’s going to dominate whatever room that he’s sitting in. And if he’s the backup, it’s just not going to feel right. I think a lot of teams and head coaches are a little bit weary of that.”

The first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Auburn, Newton, 31, threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns during his eight year NFL career