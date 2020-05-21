NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Add Suspended WR to Depth Chart

The Eagles added four new receivers through the draft and free agency. Plus two more undrafted free agents.

There is enough speed and talent on the roster to build a track team around Carson Wentz. But let’s throw one more intriguing name into the mix: Josh Gordon. The one-time Pro Bowl receiver has applied for reinstatement from a drug-related suspension, according to Pro Football Talk. The report cited sources saying that the 29-year-old is “working out and ready to play.”

It seems as if Gordon has been in the NFL forever but there is very little tread on his tires. The former second-round pick in 2012 recorded 27 receptions for 426 yards while splitting time between the Patriots and Seahawks in 2019. Seattle chose not to retain the oft-troubled receiver and, assuming the NFL reinstates him, he is free to sign with any team of his choosing.

Would the Eagles be interested in a guy who has been in and out of trouble as much as Gordon has? His main problem area has been in regard to using marijuana but the NFL has removed the drug from its list of banned substances. The league is no longer suspending players for positive marijuana tests. Gordon could be the last piece to a championship puzzle.

Idk if I’m allowed to be a free agent, but if I was; I like those bright green uni’s. 😂 😉 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 16, 2020

The Eagles could certainly use his big-play potential either on the outside or in the slot. He can still stretch defenses with his speed and make contested catches in space. Remember, there is no guarantee Alshon Jeffery is healthy enough to go in Week 1. Gordon has racked up 4,252 yards on 247 receptions and 20 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Looking at Eagles Early Depth Chart at Receiver

Do the Eagles need Gordon? Absolutely not. They already have a pretty crowded receivers room if the draft picks and new acquisitions pan out.

While the depth chart is packed in tight, it’s really an open competition beyond DeSean Jackson. First-rounder Jalen Reagor should slot in as a Week 1 starter either on the outside opposite Jackson or as a speed threat in the slot. Jeffery is the assumed starter but his Lisfranc injury might not be healed in time for Week 1. That leaves second-year man J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and practice-squad hero Greg Ward fighting for substantial roles.

Then, there are the other rookies who clearly want to claim regular-season snaps. Fifth-rounder John Hightower has taken to Twitter to tell everyone that he’s out to prove his doubters wrong. The same can be said for sixth-rounder Quez Watkins who has a huge chip on his own lanky shoulders. And don’t forget about newcomer Marquise Goodwin, three years removed from a 962-yard season in San Francisco.

Manasseh Bailey (Morgan State) and Khalil Tate (Arizona) are also vying for spots as undrafted rookie free agents. Tate, the former dual-threat college quarterback, has intriguing upside due to his value as a trick-play specialist.

