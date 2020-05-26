Falcons DT Grady Jarrett ‘Most Underappreciated’ on Atlanta’s Roster

Season after season, Falcons’ Grady Jarrett has only made Atlanta extremely proud and was rewarded for it with a Pro Bowl invite in 2019.

Jarrett tends to stand in the shadows of Rams’ Aaron Donald and Eagles’ Fletcher Cox. However, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund brought Jarrett into the spotlight naming him the most underappreciated player on the Falcons’ roster.

“Jarrett’s ability to stop the run made him an extremely efficient member of the Falcons’ defense, as he tied for the NFL lead with 20 run stuffs last season (per Next Gen Stats),” Frelund writes. “My spatial models show that his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks ranked fifth (in pressure-rate percentage) among interior defenders.”

Jarrett’s 2019 Season That Led Him to The ‘Long Overdue’ Pro Bowl

Last season, Jarrett was finally named to his first Pro Bowl since joining the NFL in 2015 as Atlanta’s fifth-round pick.

It was definitely a season to remember for Jarrett, who signed a long-term deal prior to the season and was named Second Team All-Pro. Since 2015, Grady has only put in good and consistent work on and off of the field.

Jarrett took his game to another level and finished to 2019 season recording 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks. 2 forced fumbles, and 16 QB hits. With two games remaining, Jarrett has a chance to set a new career-high for sacks and QB hits.

Falcons’ seven-time Pro Bowl WR, Julio Jones had actually sent Jarrett at text message saying his selection to the Pro Bowl was long overdue.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jarrett Looks Up to Jones

When Jones sent Jarrett that text, Jarrett told the local media it meant a lot to him coming from a real pro.

“He’s a guy that exemplifies what it means to be a true pro, day-in, day-out,” Jarrett said. “To make seven Pro Bowls means a lot. To work every day like you’re a practice squad dude trying to make the team is impressive. He’s a guy that definitely sets an example. He’s a guy that I’ve watched from afar when I first came in and still today about what it means to be a pro.”

No, Jarrett will have the opportunity to mentor Falcons’ rookie DT Marlon Davidson who is considered to be his clone.

The two are nearly the same size and have the same explosive energy on the line.

Jarrett is Putting in Work During Quarantine

Jarrett is confident in the defensive unit bringing a lot of success to the team this upcoming season and is looking forward to playing alongside these rookies. And he’s doing his part in staying in shape through this weird offseason.

He told Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway that he’s been eating good so he doesn’t turn into a meatball. His go-to mean is seabass on the grill.

Aside from cooking, he’s also been training hard. Jarrett bought a Peleton bike and he and Falcons’ defensive end Allen Bailey have been riding against each other to make it more fun.

It looks like he’s getting some lifting in too.

Donald may be the best defender in the league but Jarrett doesn’t trail too far behind him come 2020.

READ NEXT: Falcons’ FB Stoked to Block for Todd Gurley: ‘He’s Got a Ton of Game Left in Him’