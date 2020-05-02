Falcons Pro Bowl DT Trying Not to ‘Turn into a Meatball’ in Quarantine

One day life was normal and the next we were in a Nationwide lockdown hiding from the coronavirus like it’s our job. If you have come to the realization your only hobby is fighting the temptation to walk to the refrigerator or pantry for the fifth time in one hour, you’re not alone.

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter, Kelsey Conway caught up with Falcons’ star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett while in quarantine. Well, it looks like he’s making an effort to eat well in lockdown so he doesn’t turn into a meatball.

Grady Jarrett just said if he doesn't eat good he's going to turn into a meatball. Same Grady, same. — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) April 30, 2020

Jarrett told Conway that he’s been cooking up a lot of seabass lately and bought a Peleton bike, which is one of those workout bike things fastened to the ground. He and Falcons’ defensive end Allen Bailey have been riding against each other to make it more fun.

Wow, maybe the rest of us should be taking notes and getting on Jarrett’s quarantine routine.

Jarrett on Takk Mckinley

Aside from talking about how he’s absolutely thriving in quarantine, Jarrett commented on his teammate Takk Mckinley who was denied his fifth-year option on Wednesday.

“Takk can be as good as he wants to be,” Jarrett said. He also added that Mckinley has raw talent and has been working hard to get healthy.

As a Falcon, McKinley has played in a total of 45 games and made 21 starts. He has 16.5 sacks, including a high of 7.0 in 2018. He tried to play through his shoulder injury and finished with 3.5 sacks before having to step off the field and get surgery. This was his third shoulder injury.

Falcons Being Cautious

Over the past three years, McKinley has become known as quite the competitor over. He’s consistent when it comes to pressuring the quarterback, but can’t always lock him in. This is what has been a problem for the Falcons and one they addressed in free agency when they picked up Dante Fowler. McKinley will really need to prove himself if he wants to stay in the league, especially in Atlanta.

The Falcons also believe in Mckinley and his ability to turn himself around but are taking precautions since they know what disappointment feels like after the Vic Beasley ordeal.

“We have decided to not move forward with a fifth-year option for Takk and at this time are taking a wait-and-see approach in terms of future contracts, Falcons said in a statement. Takk has shown the ability to produce at a high level and we look forward to his production in 2020.’’

Grady Jarrett 2.0

Of course, Jarrett touched on the new additions to the Falcons defense. He’s confident in the defensive unit bringing a lot of success to the team this upcoming season and is looking forward to playing alongside these rookies.

Jarrett can’t wait to work with his twin, Marlon Davidson, and texted him “congratulations” after the Falcons selected him in the second round on the 2020 NFL Draft.

These two are nearly the same size and have the same burst of energy on the line, so it’ll be fun to have these two next to each other and a huge upgrade from last season.

