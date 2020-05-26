Ex-Falcons RB Devonta Freeman Deletes Angry ‘I Got 10 Years in Me’ Tweet

Ex-Falcons running back Devonta Freeman recently turned down a $4 million one-year deal from the Seahawks insisting he was worth more than that.

The two-time Pro Bowler said he would sit out and skip the season if he didn’t get what he’s worth.

Now, NFL rumors have been circulating saying Freeman could just retire at this point but Freeman is not having it. He fired off an angry tweet in which he deleted just minutes later.

There was a report today that former #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman might consider retiring. Freeman put out this tweet… and then deleted it a few minutes later. pic.twitter.com/yzJU2zlyFa — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2020

At least us Twitter users can all admit that we have pulled a Devonta Freeman before, so he’s not necessarily alone.

Sitting Out a Year Could Be Beneficial

Freeman is so hell-bent on getting the money he deserves that he’s willing to wait even if it means he has to sit out for a season.

Over the last three seasons in Atlanta, Freeman averaged more than $7 million a year. There’s no show he’s going to get anything close to that after putting up just 3.6 yards per carry last season, his career-low.

Now, if Freeman does decide to sit out for a season it could be in his benefit to rest his body. But, if he thinks he’s going to come out of a one-year retirement and get offered more than that $4 million deal, he’s lost his marbles. Freeman hasn’t been at his best for the past three seasons, even with horrible play calling.

Freeman Could Be Waiting Forever For the Money He ‘Deserves’

With the draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, most teams are pretty much set at the running back position. And there’s no shot that Freeman would join a team as a primary starter after coming out of a full-starting position since 2015.

At this rate, he might not get the chance to start unless an injury happens. Freeman can keep shopping around but if nothing else comes along, then he should settle.

However, if he doesn’t want to settle for what he’s offered then he could find himself in retirement entirely while waiting around.

Falcons Move On From Devonta Freeman

Atlanta made a final decision to let go of their once shining star running back, Devonta Freeman back in March.

As of 2019, Freeman has rushed for a notable total of 3,972 yards averaging 4.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored 32 touchdowns so far with 2,015 receiving yards and 257 receptions.

Freeman was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2017 the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension and he became the highest-paid running back in the league.

The former explosive running back missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. After finishing the 2019 season with a career-low in yards per carry, the Falcons decided to go in a new direction. Atlanta signed on Todd Gurley in early free agency to replace Freeman.

Gurley, who is overcoming a knee injury, signed a $6 million deal with the Falcons and that’s most likely the same amount Freeman is aiming for.

