Floyd Mayweather Casually Hurls Shade at Superfight Opponent

Floyd Mayweather confirmed his retirement but left the door open for another megafight spectacle against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an interview posted on Saturday morning. Mayweather revealed to Fight Hype’s Ben Thompson a slew of information about the current state of his professional boxing career, which in turn may have shed light on his true opinion about the UFC’s Irish superstar.

Most notably, Mayweather likened facing any other professional boxer as something not worth the risk to his body, while also saying a rematch with McGregor was on the table. It seems Mayweather doesn’t consider McGregor a serious opponent in the boxing ring.

“Even if we did [McGregor] again, it’s entertainment and business,” Mayweather said. “Once again, I’ll say it again: I’m not boxing no boxers at all. None. I’m done. I’m retired, and I love my life.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor Was ‘Smart’

Mayweather went into more detail as well about why it was “smart” for both Mayweather and McGregor to fight back in August 2017. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of the second best-selling boxing pay-per-view event in history.

“So even with the fight with Conor McGregor, it was smart on my behalf and it was smart on his behalf…when he said ‘You know what even if I can or can’t beat Floyd Mayweather, let me try and share the ring with him so I can make more money than any MMA guy and any other fighter except for Floyd Mayweather,” Mayweather said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mayweather Won’t Face Any Current Boxers Including Manny Pacquiao

Mayweather said he wasn’t interested in facing any up-and-coming professional boxers.

“There’s not a number that’s worth me getting back in the ring and fighting these young fighters where I can get any kind of wear and tear on my body,” Mayweather said.

He also put an end to the constant speculation about him facing other stars. Over the last week, seemingly baseless social media rumors emerged that Mayweather was set for a stunning comeback against Adrien Broner.

More reasonably, of course, it’s been suggested over the last two years that Mayweather might come back to rematch his biggest historical rival Manny Pacquiao who the American defeated via unanimous decision in 2015 in the best-selling fight in combat sports history.

But neither of those fights are on the way according to the future Hall of Famer.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather Leaves Door Open for Crossover Megafights

Regardless, Mayweather didn’t completely close the door on facing McGregor again.

In fact, it could also be assumed he’d be open to facing Khabib Nurmagomedov perhaps (or any other MMA fighter) in a crossover spectacle that would net Mayweather tons of money for what the fighter would consider very little risk.

“If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600 million, why not?” Mayweather said.

Mayweather had previously demanded that same figure to face either McGregor or Nurmagomedov in a boxing match. So Mayweather might be back inside a boxing ring in the future, but he’ll demand an incredibly high paycheck to do it.

Mayweather Blasts Canelo Alvarez’s Recent Contract

To that end, Mayweather did some quick math in the interview to also lob some shade at Canelo Alvarez who signed what global sports streaming network DAZN and Alvarez’s promoter labeled “the richest contract in sports history” in 2018.

“If I’m not mistaken, Canelo got a deal for eleven fights for $300 million,” Mayweather said. “I got that in one night. I got Canelo’s whole contract in 28 minutes. I made $300 million twice, only took me 36 mins and 28 mins. We’ll round it off and say one hour for $650 million.”

Mayweather defeated Alvarez by majority decision in 2013. Alvarez’s amazing run since suffering his only loss to Mayweather has only made the retired fighter’s resume look even better than it already did.

“I took the hard route, but I made it look easy,” Mayweather said about the ludicrous accusations from some that he didn’t compete against other top boxers.

But those days are done for good now, and only UFC stars like McGregor and Nurmagovmedov, who Mayweather doesn’t give much chance against him in boxing matches, remain possibilities.

“I’m not retired from business,” Mayweather said.

READ NEXT: Boxing Legend Backs off From Conor McGregor Superfight

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson