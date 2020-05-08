Evander Holyfield ‘Eyeing Third Fight With Mike Tyson’

Evander Holyfield is “eyeing a third fight” against Mike Tyson as both have announced boxing comebacks over recent weeks. Holyfield revealed his stunning plan to Boxing Scene’s Manouk Akopyan, though Holyfield insists Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 would only be a charity exhibition that would be choreographed for entertainment purposes.

“I’ve already done what I wanted to do in my career, and have been the best that I could be. If it wasn’t for charity, I wouldn’t fight Tyson,” Holyfield said. “I don’t look at it as being a winner in this fight. This is a charity event helping our foundations. The thing is knowing what you’re doing it for.”

Holyfield, 57, from Atlanta, Georgia, and Tyson, 53, from Catskills, New York, fought twice during their storied boxing careers. Holyfield won the heavyweight title four times during his career while Tyson was a two-time champion.

Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round in 1996 in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. The two fought again a year later, and Tyson was disqualified after biting Holyfield’s ears in boxing’s infamous “Bite Fight”. The two men have since developed a bond that has led to the former rivals to making numerous appearances together.

Still, Holyfield remains confident he could handle himself against Tyson even today should things suddenly go awry during a charity event.

“I’m not afraid of [Tyson] or anything like that, as long as it works for both of us [financially],” Holyfield said. “I wouldn’t ask for him to do it if he didn’t want to. He’d have to ask me. It’s like being the bully, I already beat him twice.”

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson