WATCH: Ferocious Video Sparks Mike Tyson Comeback Rumors

Mike Tyson posted a new training video on Friday of the 53-year-old retired boxing champion hitting the mitts, and his ferocious style and mesmerizing combinations immediately started to take the Internet by storm.

Tyson revealed last week that he had been training again in hopes of fighting some exhibitions for charity. When pressed by rapper T.I. during that interview on Instagram Live over whether the two-time heavyweight champion had gotten his timing back, Tyson insisted he wasn’t quite there yet.

“No way,” Tyson said. “But I’m starting to put the combinations together.”

Apparently, that was quite the understatement. Because Tyson looks amazing hitting the mitts, leaving some to wonder if he might be headed back into the boxing ring for more than just a few exhibitions.

You can watch Tyson’s video below.

Boxing Trainer Picks Tyson Over Deontay Wilder Right Now

One of Tyson’s former trainers, Jeff Fenech, recently told Sporting News that the 53-year-old former champion was still sharp enough to beat some of the best heavyweights today.

“Boxing’s not the same now. I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock Wilder out in a minute,” Fenech said. “He would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury – who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher – Tyson would kill these guys.”

Fenech trained Tyson toward the end of his stalwart boxing career, though it seems most of Fenech’s arguments have less to do with Tyson as an individual and more with how the trainer views boxing in general.

In short, Fenech believes fighters from Tyson’s era and prior are much better than the boxers around today.

“They’re not on the same level today.”

Boxing History Littered With Comebacks

Regardless, boxing history is filled to the brim with older champions heading back to the ring. Moreover, boxing’s heavyweight division has seen plenty of fighters accomplish some fairly remarkable athletic feats at ages most people thought would be way too old for boxing.

Most notably, George Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion ever at age 48 back in 1994. Additionally, former champions Jack Johnson and Larry Holmes competed as professional boxers well into their 50s.

So while a full-fledged comeback to professional boxing still seems like a longshot, it isn’t that far outside the realm of possibility that Tyson’s continued interest again in the sport he once dominated could potentially lead him back to a real fight.

Come to think of it, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champ at age 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

Who’s to say he can’t become the oldest one, too?

READ NEXT: Here’s When Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Should Retire

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson