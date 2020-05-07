Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter Hacked With Racist & Hateful Messages

Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s official Twitter account was hacked on Thursday, sending out a series of racist messages and fake free-agent plans. The reigning league MVP’s brothers Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, however, were quick to call out the hacker on Twitter.

The messages appearing to be sent from the 25-year-old athlete’s account were extremely disturbing to his 1 million followers on Twitter. Not only did the hacker claim that Giannis was infected with COVID-19, but claimed that Lakers’ star LeBron James tried to hire a hitman to kill him and that the late Kobe Bryant should “REST IN PISS.”

WARNING: The tweets posted below contain explicit language and foul content.

One tweeted was directly tagged to Steph Curry, in which it appeared as Giannis said, “I f***ed your wife.” And after making the bogus announcement of Giannis having coronavirus tweeted, “I hate Asian people. Piece of s*** ch***s.”

Giannis got hacked man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lqebEHNqqP — X Æ A-12 Musk (@wokejean) May 7, 2020

For those of you that missed it: Giannis got hacked 😳 pic.twitter.com/1YST19slCp — Mary 🐐 (@nbamaryyy) May 7, 2020

In the less disturbing, albeit, still shocking hacked tweeted, Giannis seemingly announced that he would be leaving the Bucks and planned to join Golden State Warriors. Giannis possibly becoming a free agent this summer is hot topic of discussion, even during the league’s suspension amid coronavirus. He can either re-sign with the Bucks or choose to become a free agent in 2021.

Giannis’ Twitter account was apparently hacked today 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Co8xoRVY1b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2020

The Golden State Warriors pick wasn’t just a random team tossed out there, Giannis actually mentioned his interest in the California franchise back in February.

“I think that would be amazing,” Giannis said, about possibly playing on the same team as his brothers. “Obviously, we’d spend more time together, and I’m 100 percent sure my mom would love that. But if we could, like, team up on a team, Milwaukee, LA, whatever, that would be awesome.”

Giannis’ Phone, Email, & Bank Account Were Hacked Too, Brother Says

Giannis is making even more history as the first NBA player to claim “I was hacked” after tweeting something offensive and actually be telling the truth. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 7, 2020

Unlike most athletes caught tweeting private messages or accidentally sharing NSFW content on social media, most users online absolutely believed that Giannis’s account was hacked.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

The official Bucks’ Twitter account tweeted out that an investigation into who hacked Giannis’ social media account is already underway

Statement from Thanasis on the hacking of Giannis’ accounts: (via IG/thanasis_ante43) pic.twitter.com/uBzw0zjKHh — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) May 7, 2020

Thanasis shared via Instagram that in addition to Giannis’ Twitter, his phone, email, and bank account were all hacked as well. “He genuinely apologized for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

Giannis Generally Tweets Positive Messages, Like the Birth of His First Son With Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

On February 10, Giannis and Mariah welcomed their new baby boy to the world. They named him Liam Charles. The NBA star proudly tweeted out the news while keeping his baby’s face protected.

While the NBA shut down has given the first-time Dad quality time with his son, Giannis has shared on Instagram, like many other basketball players, that he can’t wait to get back on the court.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Glenn Dead: Boxing Great & ‘Jimmy’s Corner’ Owner Dies from Coronavirus