Raiders Shade Chargers Fans After ‘Home Game’ in LA

There was much made about the Oakland Raiders‘ game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars as it was the last ever game at the Oakland Coliseum. While it was technically their last home game of the season, Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers had a Raiders home crowd. The Chargers have struggled to get fans of the team to show up to games and it remained a problem in Week 16.

There were waves of silver and black jerseys and any time the Chargers offense faced a third down, the crowd got very loud.

That initial 60 percent Raiders fans estimate was off. More like 75 percent — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 22, 2019

Even when the Chargers were still in San Diego, they had trouble keeping the Raiders fan base out. The silver and black run deep in Los Angeles considering they used to play there and are the only NFL team to bring a Super Bowl to the city. It’s going to be very difficult for the Rams or the Chargers to win over any Raiders fans in the City of Angels.

Raiders Players Sound Off

The Raiders have talked about how playing in Los Angeles is always a home game for them and it was true once again. After the win, many players took to Twitter to celebrate the win. No Raider directly bashed the Chargers fan base, but it’s got to feel pretty disrespectful having an opposing team calling an away game a “home game.”

Great team win! On to the next one! Thanks for another home game #RaiderNation 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 23, 2019

My dude @Big_Tah47 wasn’t lying about it being a home game!!! That shit was crazy Salute to the Raider fans ✊🏼#ForTheBoys — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 23, 2019

Big time W, and #RaiderNation presence was felt today. This definitely was a home game for us! 😤☠️☠️☠️#WPMOYChallenge Whitehead pic.twitter.com/L6pzLivApw — Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) December 23, 2019

It’s gotta be a hard pill to swallow for the Chargers and their fans. The Raiders own Los Angeles and it’s not going to change anytime soon.

Melvin Gordon Laments Lack of Home Crowd

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon may have only rushed for 15 yards, but he did score two rushing touchdowns. He did his best to pump up the crowd after scoring, but the crowd wasn’t having it.

“I caught myself trying to pump up the crowd today after I scored,” said Gordon after the loss, via NBC Sports. “Realized it was all black jerseys. I was like ‘Man, it’s not a home game.’”

The Chargers’ experience in Carson hasn’t been the best. Dignity Health Sports Park is meant for soccer games and only has 27,000 seats, which is significantly smaller than how many seats are found in NFL stadiums. Week 16’s game with the Raiders represented the last game that the Chargers are playing there and Gordon isn’t going to miss it.

“I liked the soccer games,” Gordon said before the Raider game, via Sports Illustrated. “I enjoyed those. You know, what [the stadium is] meant for. I had a phenomenal time there doing that. Being outside looking in, the type of game-time atmosphere, but without us playing. But other than that, not too much. I can say that the game last year versus the Ravens, that was cool. The lights. The night game. That was pretty dope. But other than that though, not too much.

“It’s about time. We’re past due. Time for us to upgrade.”

The Chargers will soon be sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams next season and it’ll be interesting if they have a better time filling up seats.

