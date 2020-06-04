Antonio Brown Rumors: Redskins, Ravens Among Fits

Antonio Brown remains without an NFL team, though he continues to push forward in his quest to play again.

Brown will likely face disciplinary action from the NFL if a team decides to take a chance on him. In addition to the latest charges, Brown is tangled in a civil lawsuit with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, though Brown has filed a countersuit.

Several teams appear to be off the table, such as the Raiders and Steelers: two places where things didn’t exactly end well. The Buccaneers, even with his friend Tom Brady in the fold, have said it’s not going to happen. It’s going to take a franchise willing to take leap of faith on the 31-year-old receiver to see him in the league again. Let’s take a look at some potential landing spots:

Washington Redskins

The Redskins’ wide receiving corp is lacking, to say the least. Last year’s third-round pick Terry McLaurin is the top option in Washington, though he arguably would be better served as a No. 2 at this stage in his career.

Brown recently worked out with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, as Pro Football Action showcased. Haskins and Brown were just two of the football players participating in drills together, though the siting gave fans and analysts alike a glimpse at what could be.

Brown would give the Redskins a true No. 1 and allow the franchise to evaluate Haskins with an adequate supporting cast.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks continued to be linked to Brown but as our own Jonathan Adams relayed, the club may prefer Josh Gordon to Brown if they are going to make a move for a troubled wideout.

Clayton may see Brown landing with the Seahawks as a longshot but believes there is an “85 percent chance” Gordon will return to Seattle.

Russell Wilson, who was in the rumor mill as a trade candidate recently, would reportedly “love” if the team signed Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, who was at the workouts in Florida last week.

Seattle makes sense depending on the role Brown is willing to play initially. Tyler Lockett and rising sophomore D.K. Metcalf have proven that they both deserve starting snaps. However, Lockett has missed his share of games and Metcalf’s body of work isn’t extensive, so perhaps Brown can earn the title of the No. 1 option eventually.

New England Patriots

Hear me out. Bill Belichick is motivated to prove he can succeed without Tom Brady just as the greatest QB of all time is motivated to prove he can do it without the only coach he’s ever known.

Belichick knows that signing Brown would give Jarrett Stidham (the favorite to win the starting gig) a better chance at success. He also probably knows that signing Brown would irk Brady, as the QB lobbied for Brown last season (both before and after the Pats cut him).

It’s unlikely and possibly a scenario that has already been completely ruled out by the franchise. However, the fit would be fascinating, as Brown could help elevate the team in the Post-Brady world.

Los Angeles Rams

For a team that loves to have star names on the roster, adding Brown on the cheap is worth an assessment. The Rams have talent at the position with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods manning the position. They traded away Brandin Cooks this offseason, which opens up some snaps.

Los Angeles is in salary cap hell. They weren’t able to make big splashed this offseason, though Brown, who would likely come at a minimum salary, represents a true value add from a talent position. The NFC West is expected to be even more competitive this year with Arizona’s destined to take another step forward in addition to the division’s playoff representatives last year, Seattle and San Francisco. The Rams would be wise to look at all options that allow them to improve their standing in the division.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens make sense for Brown on multiple levels. They are a true championship contender, which makes taking the risk of acquiring Brown more desirable. The ceiling is a Super Bowl ring and if Brown helps the franchise get there while he rehabilitates his career, then it’s a win-win.

Additionally, Baltimore could use a top wide receiver, and Brown’s cousin, Marquise, is already on the roster, coming off a promising, yet injury-plagued rookie season. Add in the fact that Brown would get a chance to square off against Pittsburgh at least twice, and there’s not a better situation a fling between the 7-time Pro Bowler and an NFL team.

