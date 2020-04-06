Antonio Brown Hires Agent, Seeks NFL Return

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season will not be the last time Antonio Brown plays in the league…or so the former Pro Bowl wide receivers hopes. Brown has hired a new agent, Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports, to assist him as he attempts to make a return to the NFL.

With his continued desire to return to the NFL this season, free-agent WR Antonio Brown has hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him, the agent told ESPN Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Wasielewski will have the challenge of finding a new for Brown, who has been under contract with three different NFL clubs over the past 13 months.

Brown Tangled in Legal Battles

The former Pittsburgh Steeler is facing three charges from the state of Florida which stem from an alleged assault back in January.

Brown faces a felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, Fowler relays. The plaintiff alleges that Brown and his trainer assaulted him as he was delivering Brown’s household items from California to Florida. It’s possible that the state will offer Brown a chance to negotiate a plea deal.

Brown continues to state that he intends to return to the league. However, it’s likely that he’ll face disciplinary action from the NFL if a team decides to take a chance. In addition to the latest charges, Brown is tangled in a civil lawsuit with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, though Brown has filed a countersuit.

Which Teams Make Sense for Brown?

Getting a team to take a chance on him may not be an easy feat. Let’s take a look at some possible landing spots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brown found success while on his short stint alongside Tom Brady in New England. Could he follow Brady to the Bucs?

Tom Brady is in his corner, though Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t beat around the bush when he said it wouldn’t happen.

Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said (via Pro Football Rumors). “It’s just not going to happen. There’s no room and probably not enough money. But it’s just not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Arians, who coached Brown while the two were in Pittsburgh together, was asked about whether Brown taking a minimum salary deal would change his mind. “No. I just know him and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Baltimore Ravens

Brown recently worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had a nice rookie season for Baltimore, is Antonio’s cousin. The franchise is just a piece or two away from truly competing with the Chiefs for the crown in the AFC (now that Brady is out of the picture) and perhaps Brown is that piece.

Philadelphia Eagles

The wide receiving core for the Eagles last season was an absolute mess. The team would love to bring in someone with Brown’s talent, though with everything going on around him, it seems unlikely that Philadelphia will be the place Brown calls home anytime soon.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have some major talent at wide receiver, though with the chatter about the franchise trading Brandin Cooks making rounds, it’s possible they’ll need to find another weapon. Brown would come cheap, likely at the NFL’s minimum salary, which would also likely be all Los Angeles could offer given their cap woes.