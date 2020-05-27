Eagles’ D-Line Meets Up for Workout at Fletcher Cox’s Ranch

The Eagles’ are itching to get back out on the football field and the defensive line has flocked to Fletcher Cox’s house in Texas to get some workouts in.

Texas started gradually lifting social distancing measures in late April, with selected small businesses (for example: bars, bowling alleys, aquariums) opening for Memorial Day weekend. On May 31, the state plans to allow professional sports to return without spectators. The United States of America is ready to reopen in a big way.

Meanwhile, Cox invited his teammates on the defensive line over to his Shady Trell Ranch in Jacksboro, Texas. Brandon Graham let the cat out of the bag during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday night with DeSean Jackson. He didn’t give out a final tally of all those in attendance but mentioned Javon Hargrave wasn’t there. NBC Sports Philadelphia transcribed the chat:

We out here with Fletch … The D-Line came out. We got out here, we’re gonna be with Wash, we’re gonna be with Wash working out. Most of the D-Line came out. Hargreaves couldn’t come.

As Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation first pointed out, it’s unclear whom “Wash” was a reference to. The Eagles once employed Jim Washburn as their defensive line coach but he is no longer with the team. His son, Jeremiah Washburn, currently holds a front-office job and serves as senior defensive assistant.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Darius Slay Worked Out with Graham in Detroit

Graham told reporters last week that he has been in quarantine in his native Michigan. He acknowledged that he had been getting together with new Eagles cornerback Darius Slay for private workouts in the Detroit area. The two posted a video on May 19 showing them jumping over hurdles and doing individual footwork drills.

Brandon Graham and Darius Slay Working Out!#BrandonGraham #DariusSlay #EaglesNews Subscribe To Joeyshakes72 And Join Shake Squad Die Hard Philadelphia Eagles fan Covering Eagles Free Agency, Subscribe To Joeyshakes72 And Join Shake Squad Die Hard Philadelphia Eagles fan Covering Eagles Free Agency, The Draft, and The Whole Entire Season ——————————————— Wana Donate To The Channel https://www.streamlabs.com/Joeyshakes72 🔴SUPER CHATS ARE ENABLED With every donation or super chat will go into a separate account and all funds will be used to upgrade the channel (equipment etc.) A video will be made on all purchases on a separate playlist to UPDATE you guys on what I’m doing. ——————————————— 🟢Twitter.Com/joeyshakes72 🟢Xbox – THEN IT ENDS 🟢Ps4 – Joeyshakes72 ———————————————- Red Wolves Gaming 🐺 (Subscribe) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR_wHE3APLzyZBo-cHVi59A 2020-05-20T09:55:21Z

“It just felt good to be able to come in contact,” Graham said on a Zoom video conference call. “I don’t want to live in fear, but I am going to be smart about it coming out, so that was one thing that we talked about with each other. I know he’d been quarantining and doing the right things, so it’s all about trusting and making sure that you do what you can because we both got kids.”

Warriors Coach Addresses Eagles on Zoom Call

Last week, a video surfaced showing Phil Jackson addressing the Eagles during a video conference call. Graham later confirmed the Hall-of-Fame basketball coach talked to them about “perseverance” and “knowing your role.”

Well, Jackson wasn’t the only one to talk to the team. Steve Kerr — one of his best role players on those epic 1990s Chicago Bulls teams — also jumped on to deliver words of encouragement.

Kerr currently is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors and has guided them to three NBA championships. According to Eagles safety Will Parks, Kerr’s message was to “never make an excuse and always do everything you can to get better.” Parks held up a lengthy stack of notes from both calls.

Eagles safety Will Parks says Warriors Coach Steve Kerr also spoke to Eagles in virtual meeting “This is all notes from Steve Kerr, Phil Jackson, Dougie P” He says Steve’s message was never make an excuse and always do everything you can to get better#Eagles pic.twitter.com/ytf6LZnzqh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 26, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number