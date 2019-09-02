Wendall Smallwood Ready to ‘Whoop On’ Eagles in Opener

Wendall Smallwood certainly knows how to make a good first impression. One day after the ex-Eagle signed with the Redskins, he fired shots at his old team.

Smallwood, who spent three productive seasons in Philadelphia, was half-joking when he told reporters he was ready to “whoop” on his former teammates. The running back rushed for 850 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles before the team released him over the weekend.

“They kind of couldn’t get rid of me in a sense, so I’m excited to go play them,” Smallwood said, via Redskins.com. “I’m excited to go whoop on my old teammates.”

Washington seemed to make a strategic move by signing the long-time Eagle. In fact, Smallwood wasn’t the only one. The Redskins also picked up former Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Head coach Doug Pederson said not to read too much into that. Players frequently switch teams and opposing teams are always looking for a competitive advantage.

“It happens. It happens a lot,” Pederson said. “But I’m sure coaches will pick the brain and see what they know and see what they can use. And probably it just kind of confirms anything that they have seen on tape that they have been able to prepare for.”

Talked w Wendell Smallwood. Impressive. No hard feelings toward the Eagles – “I won a Super Bowl there” – but he’s ready to “whoop up on them” this Sunday — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 2, 2019

“I’m very excited,” Smallwood said. “It’s a good situation, it’s a great team, it’s a great organization. I know the history with the Redskins and ready to go to work.”

Smallwood joins Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in the Redskins’ backfield. There’s no clear indication what his role will be in Sunday’s opener. Washington head coach Jay Gruden did compliment his contributions on special teams.

Eagles Sign Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc

The Eagles announced the team had locked up injured cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year deal that keeps him in Philadelphia through 2020. Terms were not disclosed.

Then, the Eagles immediately placed him on injured reserve. LeBlanc is eligible to return after Week 6.

The #Eagles have signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension through 2020.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nLPHKyL6EZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2019

LeBlanc was a solid contributor down the stretch last year for the Eagles where he played in eight games and made four starts. He finished with 24 tackles, including an interception in the playoffs.

Craig James Added to Practice Squad

The Eagles also added cornerback Craig James to their practice squad, putting the total number of players at 10. James, an undrafted free agent, played three games last year in his rookie season for the Vikings. He played mainly on special teams before being cut.

Craig James is a slot option with LeBlanc still injured and decent ST player. Could be short-term option for 53 or PS possibility #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 1, 2019

Remember, NFL teams can bring back two players from injured reserve during the regular season. The Eagles now have LeBlanc and tight end Richard Rodgers on IR.

Head coach Doug Pederson talked about the Eagles depth and what went into shaping the final roster.

“So each year is a little bit different. The shape of the team is different,” Pederson told reporters. “And the other thing, too, is special teams become a little more important, and looking at other positions to add depth at those positions who can also help you on special teams.”