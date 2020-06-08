Ex-Giants QB Raves About ‘Phenomenal’ Daniel Jones, Jason Garrett Tandem

Jason Garrett didn’t exactly work out as a head coach in this league. Although he’s had just one losing season since 2011, the Dallas Cowboys were always left wanting more.

While the jury is still out on Garrett as the lead-dog for an organization, rarely has anyone questioned his offensive genius.

You can now add ex-New York Giants quarterback and 2x-Pro Bowler Kerry Collins to that group of Garrett truthers.

Garrett & Daniel Jones, an ‘Absolutely Phenomenal Match’

Collins, who notably led the G-Men to a Super Bowl appearance back in 2000, took part in a recent interview with the New York Post to discuss New York’s new offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett. Mainly, what he feels Garrett will mean for the development of 2nd-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything. He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination. I’m sure Jason is gonna be heavily involved with Daniel’s development. I just could not think of a better guy to have with Jones right now. His brains, the kind of guy he is, I think that match will be just absolutely phenomenal.

Collins’ Ties to Garrett Go Way Back

Collins, of course, is quite familiar with Garrett’s brainy side when it comes to the X’s and O’s part of the game. The recently hired Giants offensive coordinator served as Collins’ backup for four seasons in New York, from 2000 through 2003. However, it’s Garrett’s high character traits that have Collins expecting big things for the ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach in his new gig.

First and foremost, just a quality person. Really high-character guy. One of my favorite people I’ve ever played with. He put great perspective on life, football, everything. He was able to really separate the two and keep everything in the proper perspective. From a personal standpoint, on the field, just a tremendous confidant to have. A guy who had been around, played a bunch, been on some great teams and really was a great sounding board for those kinds of things. He was extremely supportive. That was the thing about Jason. Just unfailingly supportive, a guy you could trust with anything and would help you with anything that was going on. He understood with every play there are so many nuances with it and while, yes, he has the X’s and O’s inside and out and he was a details kind of guy, he just added such a great understanding of what it took to play the position, from a macro level, if that makes sense. That, to me, more than anything was his best attribute as a teammate and as a colleague, as a guy in the room.

Less Pressure, More Success?

Not every coach has what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL. Yet, that doesn’t mean they don’t belong in the league. Norv Turner is a prime example of a phenomenal offensive coordinator who couldn’t quite cut it as a head man. While Collins doesn’t exactly zero-in on Garrett’s shortcomings as a head coach, he believes his former backup will thrive with less pressure hanging over his head.

He’s really going to relish the fact that he doesn’t have to talk to the media every day. He doesn’t have all the things that come across your desk as the head coach. I get the sense he is gonna be pretty happy in that situation. I think he’s gonna love it, I really do. I think it’s a phenomenal hire and I’d be shocked if he’s not very successful.