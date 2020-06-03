Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Calls out Drew Brees Over Anthem Protest Comments

As much of the country protest the unjust death of George Floyd, many NFL teams and players have made their feelings on the situation very clear. While everybody agrees that what happened was an act of evil, not everybody agrees on the solutions. Colin Kaepernick’s name is back in the news as his National Anthem protest back when he was playing was meant to bring attention to police brutality.

Not everybody agreed with his methods then and not everybody agrees with them now. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of the most prominent voices in the NFL and he doesn’t believe protesting the National Anthem will help the situation.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said, per Yahoo Sports. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Though there’s nothing inherently wrong with what Brees had to say, many don’t agree with his perception of the protests. Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs called him out for his take.

Jacobs may be young, but he’s developed a strong voice.

Michael Thomas Addresses Teammates Comments

Similar to Jacobs, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is among the more opinionated players in the NFL. Brees is his quarterback so he’s not going to call him out on social media, but he did address the comments.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Brees has been around for a very long time. It’s not that he doesn’t know any better, he just has a fundamentally different view on what the National Anthem represents. This is bound to become a very hot button issue when the season starts.

Mark Davis Among Only Owners to Call out Police

Since the death of Floyd, all 32 NFL teams and owners have issued statements on the matter. However, only three teams have specifically mentioned the word police in their statement, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Raiders owner Mark Davis was among them. He also says he’s working with the city of Las Vegas to try and find solutions to the problem.

Davis has always been an owner who has stood by his convictions. It may not be the best for business, but that doesn’t appear to matter much to him.

