Raiders’ Derek Carr Issues Strong Statement Over George Floyd’s Death

As outrage over the death of George Floyd grows, many NFL players have spoken out about the news. What happened to Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota has angered many in the country and people don’t want to stay quiet. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is not one to address the news that’s happening in the world, but he couldn’t stand by without giving his two cents.

In an Instagram post, Carr preached unity in a time where there’s so much division:

My initial thoughts on the video of George Floyd made me disgusted, mad, and broken-hearted. Anytime someone loses their life, it’s a terrible thing especially when it could’ve been prevented. My opinions won’t make a difference on how that should’ve been handled better, but I do think my platform can be used to help. I don’t know what it’s like to have a different skin color, so I won’t pretend to know. My mentor and friends have told me stories, and it breaks my heart to hear some of the things that have happened. I was raised to love everyone no matter their gender, skin color, political beliefs, socioeconomic background, or religious beliefs. I was taught that ALL life has purpose and that we are all created equal by a loving God. This is exactly how my children are and will be raised as well. I pray that anyone who reads this will do the same for their families. The division and hate has to end. My hope is that our country would someday be the place other nations look to for unity. God bless you.

Though many balk at the idea of athletes addressing political topics, Carr’s statement is one that everybody should be able to get behind. The fact that he usually keeps his opinions to himself makes his statement on the death of Floyd even more powerful.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Other Athletes Have Spoken Out

Carr was far from the first athlete to speak out on the news. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gave a very strong statement:

Been thinking about the George Floyd situation and thinking of the words to say and coming up empty. All I know is that the institutional racism in this country breaks my heart and needs to stop. Can’t even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis. Being from North Dakota, I’ve spent a large part of my life surrounded by people of similar color, so I’m not gonna act like I know what the black community goes through or even has gone through already. I’ll never know the feeling of having to worry about my kids going outside because of their skin color.

2020 first-overall pick Joe Burrow even decided to chime in.

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

There are a lot of people justifiably upset over the death of Floyd and players are likely to continue to offer their thoughts on the situation.

READ NEXT: Raiders CB Gives Insight on Antonio Brown Drama, Talks Jon Gruden

