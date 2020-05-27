New Video of George Floyd’s Arrest Raises Questions About Minneapolis Police’s Statement That Floyd ‘Resisted’ Officers

A new video of George Floyd’s arrest has surfaced, as CBS News obtained footage from a nearby restaurant that appears to show Floyd complying with Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd died in police custody after the Minneapolis Police Department described him as suffering “medical distress.” However, cell phone footage from a bystander showed Floyd lying prone and handcuffed on the ground as a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes, even after Floyd appeared to become non-responsive.

The statement from police also stated that Floyd “physically resisted officers” after he had exited his vehicle.

Restaurant Security Cameras Appear To Show Floyd Complying With Police

New video from a restaurant security camera obtained by @CBSNews raises questions as to whether #GeorgeFloyd was ever resisting arrest in the first place. pic.twitter.com/qjKxuXnlrb — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 26, 2020

The new video shows him being cuffed and led to the sidewalk, where he slides down and appears to wait. The full video can be seen here.

More footage from the restaurant appears to contradict the statement that Floyd “physically resisted officers” after leaving his car. It shows Floyd being helped up from where he had slid down to sit and walking with officers out of the shot of the restaurant security camera, where he still appears to be complying with police:

What both videos show is raising some questions about the Minneapolis Police Department’s statement, which alleged that Floyd had “resisted officers”:

Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.

George Floyd Died In Police Custody

George Floyd was described by friends, family and colleagues as a “gentle giant,” polite and respected man. Video of his arrest went viral after Officer Derek Chauvin, identified by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes as Floyd’s arms were cuffed behind his back and other officers were holding him down.

As he is on the ground, Floyd continues to tell officers he cannot breathe, that he is in pain and that he needs help, at times begging. Bystanders also grew distressed, pointing out that Floyd had begun bleeding from his nose, was no longer a threat and seemed to be struggling to breathe.

His limp body is eventually lifted onto a stretcher and he was pronounced dead a short time later. The video that went viral, seen below, is very disturbing.

Then he stopped moving altogether.

The Four Officers Involved Have Since Been Fired

There are moments of interaction between Floyd and the officers that — between the restaurant footage of him by the car and the bystander footage of him crying out that he can’t breathe — that remain unaccounted for.

Body camera footage from the officers involved, which was confirmed by the statement to exist, has yet to be released. However, all four officers were fired, according to a tweet sent by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Tuesday afternoon.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Only two of those officers have been identified by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune: Officer Derek Chauvin, whose knee was on George’s neck and Officer Tuo Thao, who interacted with the crowd as events unfolded. Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo reportedly asked for a federal investigation after receiving more information from community sources.

