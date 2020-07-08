Amazon Pushing for Redskins to Change Team Name

Support for a new NFL team name in Washington continues to grow and while it’s likely that the team will have a new name sometime in the future, predicting if and when owner Dan Synder will pull the trigger is not an easy task.

Many within the organization do not know what is going to happen next because owner Synder is only bouncing ideas and taking advice from a small, “insular” circle of advisors. The Washington Post mentions that two of the members that Synder trusts are not even Redskins’ employees.

There are also rumors that Synder isn’t keen on changing the name. He’s said in the past that the name will “never” change.

The Redskins’ business operations have been “chaotic” over the past few months, according to Les Carpenter and Liz Clarke of The Washington Post.

Not hiring a new team president after firing Bruce Allen is a major reason why. Allen didn’t produce on the field, though he kept the business side of things running and now there is a void at this critical juncture.

Amazon Pulling Redskins Merchandise

Amazon is the latest retailer to pull Redskins’ products.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” an Amazon spokesperson told Annie Palmer of CNBC.com. “Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

It was previously reported that Nike—the company that has provided the league with their official jerseys since 2012—believes Washington will change its name and has taken down the current team’s merchandise.

Nike is expecting Washington to change its name, according to @TheAthleticDC. The team's apparel has been taken off Nike's website. pic.twitter.com/yLTECzfsRp — Pro Football Action (@PFActionHQ) July 6, 2020

Nike and Amazon are just two of the major companies that have called on Dan Synder & Co. to change the team’s name. FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team’s stadiums through 2025, also called for a new team name.

Dwayne Haskins Offers Suggestion for New Team Name

If the team decides to change its name and only if that the case, Dwayne Haskins has a suggestion for the new team name.

“I like the Redtails,” Haskins tweeted before adding that he endorses that only if the Redskins “have to change the name.”

Haskins, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will enter year two of his NFL career as the starter in Washington. The franchise has faith that the former Ohio State Buckeye can be the QB of the future and former Super Bowl-winning QB Doug Williams believes in Haskins’ talent (via Pro Football Action).

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said.

