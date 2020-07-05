Browns Star Jarvis Landry Sends NSFW Message to Haters

Jarvis Landry is on the comeback trail and the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver has taken the names of everyone who has doubted him along the way.

Landry is rehabbing from offseason surgery that repaired a hip that bothered him all of last season. Despite being banged up, Landry posted a career-high 1174 yards last season and six touchdowns.

While he found personal success — making his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl — the Browns stumbled to a 6-10 record after an offseason that built a mountain of expectations. Landry was taking notes during the tough time, and sent a message to those haters in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Everybody that was talking s— last year, ima see you when I see you and I ain’t got s— to say,” Landry wrote.

The core of Landry’s post was talking about the rehab process, showing off some of his training and the scars left behind.

“Most days it’s hard to see the inches took in rehab. Most days you picking yourself up from falling. Most days you can’t put into words how much strain and will power is being used to get through your sessions,” Landry wrote. “Fear, frustration, anxiousness, discouragement sets in, and it’s so easy to feel sorry for yourself when you’re doing hard things.”

Jarvis Landry on Schedule With Rehab

Browns first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Landry last month, saying the veteran pass-catcher was “looking great.”

“Jarvis, to his credit, he’s looking great, some of the videos I’ve seen of him moving around,” Stefanski said.

Landry shared near the end of May that he was ahead of schedule and would be ready for the start of the season.

“The rehab process is going great,” Landry told reporters via Zoom. “It is just a little difficult, obviously, with some of the modality type of things that I have been doing and with quarantine and everything, I have not been able to have access to. That has kind of been the toughest part of it. Right now, I am a little bit ahead of schedule, but the most important thing right now is just taking it day by day. I can’t predict when exactly I will be able to feel, whether that is July, August or September, but obviously, my return date is sometime in August.”

Odell Beckham Also Confident Following Surgery

Landry wasn’t the only Browns receiver to play through injury last season. Odell Beckham Jr. did as well, battling through multiple injuries, collecting 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Neither missed a game.

Beckham had core muscle surgery this offseason and said that he’s feeling better than ever in a video posted to his personal YouTube page.

“Right now what I’m trying to do is hit the reset button,” Beckham said in the video. “Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster — this is my time.”

OBJ Talks About Rehab Post SurgeryOBJ talks about his surgery and coming back "bigger, stronger, faster" for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOBJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/obj Twitter: https://twitter.com/obj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/odell.beckham Filmed and edited by Daniel Jeremiah Produced by Jason Hanlin 2020-05-04T19:04:00Z

Beckham has been working out on the West Coast with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, posting periodic updates to social media. Stefanski said Beckham is 100 percent recovered from the surgery.

“Odell’s free and clear,” Stefanski said. “He’s 100 percent and looking really good.”

