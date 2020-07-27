Chiefs Waive Two Rookies, Place Wide Receiver on COVID-19 Reserve List

After what feels like weeks (if not months) of inactivity, the Kansas City Chiefs front office has come alive again over the past 48 hours.

Just one day after reports surfaced of Kansas City signing of veteran G Kelchi Osemele to help fill the void left by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs announced a number of moves on Sunday night, including one related to the team’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the defending Super Bowl champions have waived two undrafted rookies, WR Cody White and CB Javaris Davis, with non-football injury designations. White a former Michigan State product and Davis, an Auburn alum, were both part of Kansas City’s 18-man free agent draft class announced on April 26.

Two other undrafted free agents have been waived with non-football injury designations: Auburn CB Javaris Davis and Michigan State WR Cody White. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 26, 2020

Chiefs WR Among NFL’s First 6 Player COVID-19 Cases

Another member of the Chiefs’ 2020 rookie class, former BYU WR Alevo Hifo, was placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list. As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted, the 5-foot-10-inch, 202-pound wideout was among the first half dozen cases seen across the league. Of the six players added to the temporary list, only the Cleveland Browns had multiple confirmed cases.

Six NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per today’s transaction wire: pic.twitter.com/arAFUvJaAM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2020

Thankfully, Hifo is currently asymptomatic, according to Kansas City Star beat writer Sam McDowell, but will still need medical clearance before being integrated back into team activities.

Chiefs rookie Aleva Hifo (BYU) tested positive for COVID-19, but he's asymptomatic, per source. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) July 27, 2020

More from Pro Football Talk on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

K.C. Officially Signs Entire 2020 Draft Class

On Saturday, July 25, the team announced on its official Twitter account it had inked all six members of its initial 2020 draft class to their rookie deals.

Round 1: No. 32 overall – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)

Round 2: No. 63 overall – LB Willie Gay Jr. (Mississippi State)

Round 3: No. 96 overall – OT Lucas Niang (TCU)

Round 4: No. 138 overall – CB L’Jarius Sneed (Louisiana Tech)

Round 5: No. 177 overall – DE Michael Danna (Michigan)

Round 7: No. 237 overall – CB BoPete Keyes (Tulane)

In addition to their other moves on Sunday, the Chiefs also placed Keyes on the non-football injury list. The promising defensive back sustained an injury away from the team, but no further details were available on his status as of writing. Because Kansas City also received a roster exemption for the seventh-round pick, Keyes will not technically count towards the offseason roster, which the front office will need to trim down to 80 players by the league’s new August 16 deadline.

