Chiefs Select TCU Standout in Third Round of NFL Draft

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting some more protection next year. With their third round pick in the2020 NFL Draft (96th overall), the Kansas City Chiefs selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Lucas Niang.

The 21-year-old is emerging from a successful sophomore campaign in which he earned the starting right tackle position for the final eight games of the 2017 season, and a true freshman season in 2016 when he played in 12 of 13 contests. The six-foot-six, 315-pound standout didn’t allow a sack in seven games last season, and didn’t allow a sack when he started all 13 games in the 2018 season.

TCU OT Lucas Niang since 2017 975 Pass-block snaps

Unfortunately, Niang’s impressive undergraduate career abruptly ended after he suffered a hip sprain that sidelined him for the final five games of his senior year. Before that injury, he had been the most consistent lineman on the squad from his spot at right tackle.

A New Canaan, Connecticut native, Niang was a 3-star recruit and the No. 74 offensive tackle in the 2016 class, per 247Sports. Niang, who won three straight state championships in high school, also received offers from Miami and Auburn before ultimately committing to the Horned Frogs.

With a rehabbed hip and a new team, Niang is more than ready to get back on the field when the NFL returns this fall.