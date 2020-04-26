Chiefs Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents, Including 6 Wide Receivers

The Kansas City Chiefs may have wrapped up their time on the NFL Draft clock on Saturday, but the defending Super Bowl champions were not finished adding to their roster. Immediately following the seventh and final round, general manager Brett Veach and staff were busy sorting through the remaining undrafted prospects that fell through the cracks.

On Sunday, the Chiefs officially announced the addition of 18 new rookie free agents, in addition to their six-man 2020 draft class, headlined by first-round pick RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Here is the full list of undrafted prospects headed to Kansas City:

Baccellia, Andre | WR | Washington

French, Maurice | WR | Pittsburgh

Hifo, Aleva | WR | BYU

Lipscomb, Kalija | WR | Vanderbilt

Shelton‐Mosley, Justice | WR | Vanderbilt

White, Cody | WR | Michigan State

Durant, Yasir | T | Missouri

Fair, Jovahn | G | Temple

Williams, Darryl | C | Miss St.

Wharton, Tershawn | DT | Missouri S&T

Cobb, Omari | LB | Marshall

Wright, Bryan | LB | Cincinnati

Clemons, Rodney | S | SMU

Julius, Jalen | S | Ole Miss

Bailey, Hakeem | CB | West Virginia

Davis, Javaris | CB | Auburn

Hill, Lavert | CB | Michigan

Townsend, Tommy | P | Florida

Additionally, Kansas City also reportedly agreed to terms with one non-UDFA, defensive back Andrew Soroh. The Florida Atlantic alum was previously on the Chiefs 90-man roster last offseason after a success rookie minicamp tryout.

Former #Chiefs safety Andrew Soroh rejoins the team after a stint in the #XFL. Welcome back, Drew. https://t.co/9xTmwYkrXf — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) April 25, 2020

Most recently, Soroh played for the XFL’s New York Guardians prior to the league’s abrupt conclusion due to COVID-19 restrictions. At 6’0,” 202-pounds, Soroh is a hard-hitting hybrid type with above average tackling ability, however he lacks elite NFL speed.

Chiefs 2020 Draft Class Heavy on Defense

The Chiefs made a splash on night one of the NFL Draft when they added a running back in Round 1 for the first time since the franchise selected Larry Johnson in 2003. Here is a recap of all six of Kansas City’s 2020 picks:

Round 1: No. 32 overall – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)

Round 2: No. 63 overall – LB Willie Gay Jr. (Mississippi State)

Round 3: No. 96 overall – OT Lucas Niang (TCU)

Round 4: No. 138 overall – CB L’Jarius Sneed (Louisiana Tech)

Round 5: No. 177 overall – DE Michael Danna (Michigan)

Round 7: No. 237 overall – CB BoPete Keyes (Tulane)

The team revealed on Friday that Edwards-Helaire will wear the No. 25 jersey this coming season, taking the reins from since-departed RB LeSean McCoy and the franchise’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Charles. Based on the updated roster listed on the Chiefs official website, no other player from the rookie class has received his new number yet.

