Carson Wentz Talks Relationship with Jalen Hurts, New Leadership Role for Eagles

There are some quarterbacks who lead by example and others who do it via strong words of encouragement. Which kind of mentor will Carson Wentz be to Jalen Hurts?

Wentz, the face of the Eagles’ franchise, has taken on more of a leadership role in his fifth year in the NFL. And, despite unfounded claims that he may be upset over the team drafting a rookie signal-caller, the 27-year-old told reporters on Thursday that he plans to help Hurts “understand the ins and outs of the game” and be there for him every step of the way.

He compared their relationship to the same one he has had with Nate Sudfeld in Philly, much like the same bond he had with Easton Stick — his backup at North Dakota State who now plays for the Chargers.

“It’ll really be the same way I’ve always been with my teammates,” Wentz said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be around a lot of good quarterbacks. That’s not going to change my approach to the game, personally, or for how it’ll help him [Hurts]. I’m going to be here helping him to understand the ins and outs of the game and ultimately do whatever I can to help the team and that’s to help him along as well.”

Welcome to the best football city in America brotha! https://t.co/CKAMNLO7mb — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Hurts was asked a similar question about his relationship with Wentz, and if the starter was mentoring him. The rookie said he had been in contact with Wentz, via text and phone calls, but their one-on-one time had been hindered by the COVID-10 pandemic.

“We’ve talked. We texted. We communicated,” Hurts said. “We’re feeling each other out and building that relationship. Once we both get in the building together, it’ll be even better. For me, to get reps with him and spend time with him, I’m excited for that.”

Hurts on Carson Wentz: "I think it's been kind of a weird deal. This whole offseason has been unprecedented and I haven't really experienced a normal offseason … "We've talked. We've texted. We've communicated. We're feeling each other out … #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 28, 2020

Wentz Taking on Different Leadership Role for Eagles

More importantly, Wentz is coming into his own as a leader of men and a loud voice in the locker room. In the absence of Malcolm Jenkins — jettisoned to New Orleans in the offseason — the Eagles will need someone to lean on. Wentz actively wants to be that guy as evidenced by his comments immediately following the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

“I think that role kind of evolves over the course of anyone’s career,” Wentz said. “Obviously, as a quarterback, you are always thrust into leadership but I think that the vocal side of that leadership role comes over time. Those things just come with age and experience … you lose a guy like Malcolm who is very much a big voice for our team, in the locker room and everyone had a lot of respect for him. So I know a lot of guys that are very passionate about a lot of things and are able to articulate and be the Eagles and be who we are and represent that so I’ll be one of those guys as well.”

We all want to play this season, but we need to stay safe in order to actually have a season! It’s time for the @NFL to step up and do their part so that us players can be safe at work and go play the game we love! #WeWantToPlay — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 19, 2020

One way Wentz took the bull by the horns was by inviting his receivers down to his house in Houston for private workouts in early June. It’s something he’s done the past several years but this carried new weight considering all the young playmakers the Eagles brought in on offense. Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Marquise Goodwin, Quez Watkins and Greg Ward were all reportedly in attendance.

“It was good. It was short,” Wentz said. “And, obviously, it was an interesting time considering that Texas became a hot zone for COVID as well, so that kind of limited what we could do. But, it was good work … really it was just good to get to see a couple of the guys for even the brief couple days that we were.”

