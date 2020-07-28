Speedy Eagles WR First to Opt-Out Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The decision to weigh health risks versus personal glory must be a challenging one for NFL players. Some 20 guys have opted out of the 2020 season so far, including one Eagles receiver.

Marquise Goodwin has chosen to opt-out this year after citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old speed threat informed the Eagles that “family is the most important” thing to him after his wife gave birth to a 5-month-old daughter named Marae in February, especially following three miscarriages dating back to 2017.

Goodwin is the first Eagle to officially opt-out and players must inform their teams with written notifications by July 31. The NFL established two different designations for players choosing to opt-out for 2020: voluntary opt-out (player’s decision) and high-risk opt-out (must have underlying conditions), with each one carrying various financial and contractual ramifications including stipends ranging from $150,000 to $350,000. Click here for a full breakdown.

Source: #Eagles speedy WR Marquise Goodwin plans to opt-out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He has informed the team, who traded for him during the draft. Goodwin has a 5-month daughter after his wife previously had three miscarriages. Family is the most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

The running list of NFL players deciding to opt-out has been growing as teams report to training camp. The Patriots have been rocked the hardest to date, with at least six players declaring they were skipping the season. Obviously, that has led to rampant rumors that New England is “Tanking for Trevor” and the top overall pick in 2021.

Marquise Goodwin was on the #Eagles roster bubble so the depth chart doesn’t get hugely impacted. Yes, they traded for him (low risk, 6th rounder) and liked his speed and versatility. That being said, more opportunity for John Hightower and Quez Watkins now. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 28, 2020

Goodwin, acquired via trade during the draft, was going to be an interesting case study at camp considering the large stable of receivers on the Eagles’ roster (12). Opinions about the Olympic long jumper’s chances greatly varied, from earning a starting spot to not making the 53-man roster.

Now that decision got a lot easier for the front office in Philadelphia. They are down to 11 receivers and one of them — Alshon Jeffery — will likely start the year on the PUP list.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tyreek Hill Recently Challenged Goodwin to Race

It appears the highly-anticipated foot race between Tyreek Hill and Goodwin is off, too. The two speedsters had been enjoying a fun back-and-forth on social media about the fastest man in the NFL. Both players seemed to think they owned the title, although Hill clarified that he was the better receiver.

“Marquise Goodwin, whoever, we can do whatever,” Hill said on ESPN. “I already proved that I’m better than you at wide receiver, at wideout, now I gotta prove to you that I’m faster than you, too? That’s really gonna hurt when I’m faster and I move better than you … that’s really gonna hurt. But all love to you though, next time just @ me though. I just need you to @ me.”

I said what I said 😌 https://t.co/FlbTDRGnhr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 23, 2020

Goodwin started the trash-talking on July 22 after he commented on the viral video of Hill racing former Eagles great Terrell Owens with the caption: “No way you beatin me with that form. YOU FAST AF, but…” Hill read it and took offense, prompting him to challenge Goodwin to a foot race on ESPN. The newest Eagles speedster responded in turn by taking his own shot at Hill and called him out for refusing to race Goodwin in 2019.

Goodwin wrote: “YOU CANT BEAT ME. I PULLED UP TO FLORIDA LAST YR. TO C YOUUU SPECIFICALLY… PULL-UP TO DDD… THIS TIME I WANT MY MONEY.” He also wrote @Cheetah (Hill’s Twitter handle) 12 times to fulfill the star’s request of making sure to @ him.

Well, the race will have to wait until next season as Goodwin has sided with extreme caution over Super Bowl glory. It’s a tough decision plaguing many players dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number