Jalen Mills Drops Major Hint on Eagles Signing Pro Bowl RB

The Eagles are five days away from the full squad reporting to training camp — and one major move might be on the horizon.

LeSean McCoy has been rumored to be in the Eagles’ sights for at least two months and McCoy has made sure to mention Philadelphia in every interview he gives. The six-time Pro Bowl running back — and the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher — told NFL Network on Friday that he has been in talks with “a couple of teams” and is looking for the right fit. McCoy’s goal is to hit 12,000 yards for his career as he’s 929 away at 11,071 yards, good for 22nd in NFL history. He rushed for 6,792 yards in six seasons as the feature back in Philly.

“Find the right fit for me,” McCoy said. “I think at the point in my career, not just playing football. I want to play for the right team. I want to be able to contribute. I want to be able to win another championship. You can’t go from playing with the Chiefs with all that talent and winning a championship to now just trying to play.”

McCoy won his first Super Bowl ring last year in Kansas City, although he was inactive (healthy scratch, not disciplinary) for the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in the big game. The 32-year-old still racked up 465 yards on 101 carries in 13 games for the Chiefs while adding five total touchdowns. He has juice left in the tank.

Jalen Mills Makes Pitch for Eagles to Sign McCoy

Does Jalen Mills actually know something about an impending move? Or was the safety just making a pitch for McCoy to play in Philly? Either way, he unintentionally stirred the pot Friday on social media.

Mills tagged McCoy’s official Twitter handle and stated: “Heard you tryna win another championship.” Obviously the Green Goblin had been listening to or reading McCoy’s comments from earlier in the day. His plea probably didn’t fall on deaf ears.

@CutonDime25 Heard you tryna win another championship 👀 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) July 24, 2020

If the running back known simply as “Shady” truly wants to come to a winning culture and try to win another championship, there isn’t a better fit in the league than Philly. It would be a deafening and poetic crescendo for McCoy to win it all with the team that drafted him in 2009. It’s something the Harrisburg native has often thought about since the Eagles traded him in 2015.

“So it would mean a lot for me to play back there when I’m done — to finish, I should say, my career out there,” McCoy told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport in April. “That’d be excellent. That’s like home for me. But right now I’m trying to find the right fit for me. If it’s Philadelphia, it is, and if it’s not, it’s not.”

