Eagles ‘Talked’ to LeSean McCoy on Possible Return: Report

The chances of the Eagles adding a veteran running back keep increasing. And one familiar face keeps jamming up the Twitter timeline.

LeSean McCoy has been waging a full-on public relations campaign to return to the team that drafted him. The 31-year-old has repeatedly said that he wants to play at least one more season in Philadelphia and retire as an Eagle. McCoy is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Tim McManus dropped a newsworthy nugget about the Eagles’ level of interest in a reunion with the six-time Pro Bowl running back. He said: “McCoy and the Eagles talked after this April’s draft, a source said, and he remains an option.”

It stands in line with similar reports saying the Eagles have whittled their wish list of veteran tailbacks down to three names: McCoy, Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde. The Seahawks have reportedly offered Freeman a one-year deal worth up to $4 million and Seattle has also reached out to Hyde. The former Texans rusher earned about $2.8 million last season in Houston while McCoy made $3 million last year in Kansas City, per OverTheCap.

The Eagles are looking for a cheap fix to solidify their backfield behind starter Miles Sanders. The team doesn’t want to pay a running back more than the veteran minimum of around $1 million per year. For now, they may be best suited to stand pat.

Intent on adding a veteran back in the near future, the Eagles are focused on 3 players: Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde and LeSean McCoy. https://t.co/qFQGzcDUKX — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 21, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Malcolm Jenkins Spotted Working Out with Eagles

Meanwhile, Malcolm Jenkins was spotted working out with a few Eagles players on the practice field. Newcomer Will Parks posted a picture on his Twitter showing Jenkins giving tips to himself and fellow safety Rodney McLeod.

Jenkins was shown the door in free agency and immediately signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The former Eagles safety has been stuck in Philly under the city’s strict stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s still a classy move from one of the best in the business. Jenkins’ leadership will be sorely missed in the Eagles’ locker room.

Jenkins, of course, never wanted to leave the City of Brotherly Love. He gushed openly about his adopted hometown in an essay for The Players Tribune. He also thanked the organization in a heartfelt Twitter message.

“I’m usually a man with a lot to say,” Jenkins wrote. “I take pride in my ability to articulate my thoughts and feelings. But … today the words are escaping me. There are too many great people to thank too many great memories to single anyone out in particular. I can only say, I’m grateful to Mr. Lurie for the opportunity to represent this city. I thank my teammates for making me better every single day.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!