Eagles All-Time Leading Rusher Makes Plea for Reunion

The greatest rusher in Eagles’ franchise history is still a free agent. He wants to come home, badly.

LeSean McCoy has been talking about a potential reunion with the team that drafted him since February. And, really, longer than that if you follow him on social media. He never wanted to leave Philadelphia in the first place.

McCoy, who will turn 32 on July 12, doubled down on his desire to wear midnight green in 2020 in an interview on NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport podcast. Just in case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, he reiterated that “it would mean a lot for me to play back there.”

“It’s not a secret. Everybody knows it was a special place for me there, when I was playing for the Eagles,” McCoy told Rapoport. “I started there, they kind of changed my life for the better. I was 20 years old, you know? Coach Reid brought me up.”

My brother I love you homie … enjoy retirement I’ll see you there in 5 years lol … pic.twitter.com/CW4DQQ4LTO — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) March 27, 2019

Andy Reid drafted McCoy in the second round of the 2009 draft (53rd overall) and the shifty kid known as “Shady” took over the starting job from Brian Westbrook. Not only that, McCoy went on to become the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher after piling up 6,792 yards in six seasons. His breakout campaign came in 2013 when he led the NFL in rushing attempts (314) and rushing yards (1,607) for a league-leading 100.4 yards per game.

He also grew up in nearby Harrisburg, PA. It’s no wonder why McCoy has been so adamant about finishing his career in Philly.

“That’d be excellent. That’s like home for me,” McCoy said. “But right now I’m trying to find the right fit for me. If it’s Philadelphia, it is, and if it’s not, it’s not.”

FA RB @CutonDime25 tells RapSheet + Friends: " It’s not a secret, everybody knows it was special for me there when I was playing with the #Eagles. … It would mean a lot to be back.” … More LeSean McCoy, @dennispitta, @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: https://t.co/WIyc9JgqsW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

Eagles Attempted to Trade for McCoy in 2018

One of the reasons LeSean McCoy feels so strongly about a possible reunion is because it almost happened. In 2018, the Eagles attempted to trade for McCoy after an ACL injury sidelined starting running back Jay Ajayi. Unfortunately, Buffalo was unwilling to move the versatile tailback.

He was coming off a Pro-Bowl season in 2017 for the Bills after racking up 1,138 yards. McCoy referenced the almost-trade in his interview with Ian Rapoport.

“I’ve thought about it, even in times when they were trying to trade for me. At the time, Buffalo wouldn’t let me go,” McCoy said. “A lot of my best friends I played with, we’re still good friends. I just talked to Fletcher Cox, what, yesterday, just texting him and messing around. A lot of my good friends are still there.”

1️⃣ decade and 8️⃣5️⃣ TDs later… @CutonDime25 has scored the MOST touchdowns in the 2010s pic.twitter.com/MJLFkKjtgc — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2019

Philly Looking to Add Another RB

It’s no secret the Eagles need another running back as they enter the 2020 season. After parting ways with Jordan Howard, the team could certainly use depth at the position and have been rumored to be targeting a “big” back in the draft.

LeSean McCoy is not that guy, but maybe the nostalgia factor would be enough. He did gain 465 yards and four touchdowns last season for Kansas City in a down year. Remember, McCoy was openly lobbying for an Eagles reunion at the Super Bowl and went on record saying he wanted to retire in Philly.

The Chiefs made him a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl but he still received a ring. Perhaps he could get another crack at a championship in midnight green, and actually take a snap this time.

“I’m going to retire as an Eagle,” McCoy said in February, via The Inquirer. “Right now, I’m a Chief. I’m doing my thing here. But when it’s all said and done, that’s home for me.”

He's with the #Chiefs in the Super Bowl and he says he'll retire with the #Eagles, but when asked about his time with the #Bills LeSean McCoy had nothing but nice things to say. "When you get there, it's a different type of vibe…it's a special place." @CutonDime25 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lsGxrrBerL — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 29, 2020

McCoy has also said that his preference is to play two more years in the league. He still thinks he has something left in the tank.

