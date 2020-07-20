Rookie Contract Details Revealed for Eagles’ Top Draft Pick

The Eagles’ top draft pick is cleared for take off. Philadelphia agreed to terms with first-round selection Jalen Reagor on Monday.

The 21st overall pick out of Texas Christian has signed a four-year deal worth an estimated $13.3 million, per Spotrac. Reagor will begin training camp tutoring under veteran DeSean Jackson while trying to earn a starting spot. The 21-year-old will earn an average annual salary of $3.3 million, plus a $7.2 million signing bonus under his rookie deal. Reagor has a fifth-year club option and can hit the open market in 2025.

Reagor wrote the following message on social media: “Blessed, Thank you God!”

Blessed, Thank you God! — Reag (@jalenreagor) July 20, 2020

The Eagles announced the move on Twitter and shared a drool-worthy highlight video. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine before posting an adjusted 4.22 seconds at his unofficial pro day. He caught 148 balls for 2,248 receiving yards in three seasons at TCU and skipped his senior year to enter the draft.

“It’s a family environment. They love football. They love their Eagles. It’s just a sigh of relief, man, like all this hard work you put in for this moment,” Reagor told reporters on draft night. “My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I’m going to be a first-rounder someday. It’s just crazy. I’m so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles. So, I’m very excited and ready to go.”

Eagles Cut Backup TE Alex Ellis

The Eagles also announced that they had waived backup tight end Alex Ellis to clear space for Jason Peters. Ellis bounced around from the practice squad to the active roster in 2019 and saw action in three games.

Used primarily as the emergency tight end, Ellis failed to make a catch in the regular season. He played 62 special teams snaps and six snaps on offense last year after an excellent preseason where the 27-year-old hauled in three balls for 28 yards and a touchdown. Ellis signed a futures contract with Philadelphia on Jan. 6.

Alex Ellis’ grandfather played for the Eagles. He passed before Alex was born, but Alex says he hopes to make his grandfather proud. Pretty cool to see him get a TD in an Eagles jersey now. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1YKK39XSvS — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) August 23, 2019

“Just go ball. That’s all you can do,” Ellis told reporters last preseason, via the Delaware News Journal. “Everything else is up to (management). Whoever makes those decisions, makes those decisions. That’s not what I’m here for. I’m here to catch the football and block and make tackles.”

Philadelphia made headlines last week when they inked Peters to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with incentives. The veteran left tackle will be transitioning over to right guard to replace Brandon Brooks who was lost for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed G Jason Peters and waived TE Alex Ellis. pic.twitter.com/Uhjb0RyiNF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2020

Peters is a future Hall of Famer who commands respect on the Eagles’ offensive line and around the league. He has made nine Pro Bowls in 16 NFL seasons, plus two All-Pro nods in 11 seasons in Philly. Many teammates expressed happiness with getting “The Bodyguard” back.

