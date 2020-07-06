Redskins QB Offers Support for Alternative Team Name

The Washington Redskins are conducting a review of their team name and while it appears likely that a name change will happen, it’s not certain what the new name will be.

Dwayne Haskins has a suggestion.

“I like the redtails,” Haskins tweeted before adding that he endorses the Redtails only if the franchise feels that they need to change the name.

"I like the redtails," Haskins tweeted before adding that he endorses the Redtails only if the franchise feels that they need to change the name.

Haskins, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will enter year two of his NFL career as the starter in Washington. The franchise has faith that the former Ohio State Buckeye can be the QB of the future and former Super Bowl-winning QB Doug Williams believes in Haskins’ talent (via Pro Football Action).

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said.

Other quarterbacks that have been drafted in 2019 or 2020 include Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Giants’ Daniel Jones, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Haskins threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He had a 56.8 completion percentage and managed 6.7 yards per attempt.

Name Change Expected?

Many anticipate that the Redskins will change their team name as backlash continues to mount. Nike—the company that has provided the league with their official jerseys since 2012—believes Washington will change its name. The company has taken down all Redskins’ apparel from their website.

Nike is expecting Washington to change its name. The team's apparel has been taken off Nike's website.

Getting owner Dan Synder on board may be a cumbersome process, however. Synder is reportedly hesitant to change the name.

“He seeks advice, but he only hears what he wants to hear. His favorite phrase is ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about!,’” one person close to the situation told The Washington Post.

Synder has previously stated that he would “never” change the name and he’s been dismissive of backlash in the past. However, the tension and external support for a name change has never been greater.

Chaos in the Organization?

The atmosphere within the organization as the franchise evaluates perhaps its most important decision in the Synder tenure has been described as “chaotic.”

Part of the issue is a lack of a team president. Washington let go of former team president Bruce Allen and haven’t replaced him yet. While Allen didn’t produce a winning product on the football field, he “kept things running” from a business standpoint within the organization.

New coach Ron Rivera has received recognition for how he has rebuilt the football team and his ability to establish clear expectations for players. He’s also taken initiative to lead during the COVID-19 pandemic, though his influence and reach only go so far.

As we previously passed along, many within the organization do not know what is going to happen next because owner Dan Synder is only bouncing ideas and taking advice from a small, “insular” circle of advisors.

