Giants’ DeAndre Baker Faces Shocking New Accusations: Report

The likelihood of the New York Giants having cornerback DeAndre Baker on the field come opening week seems to have just hit yet another roadblock.

The 2019 1st-round pick, who was already dealing with numerous potential charges connected to an armed robbery in Florida back in May of this year, has now been accused of paying off four witnesses to retract their original statements.

According to New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, video evidence along with Instagram direct messages show a “payoff cover-up” involving Baker as well as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. The payoff is tied to their alleged involvement in the armed robbery previously mentioned.

“All four victims have given sworn statements that they were paid at the office that day to recant their sworn initial statements against Dunbar by signing affidavits.” Leonard added that “combined, the four men say they were paid a total of $55,000.”

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

DMs ‘Implicate Baker in the Payoff’

Leonard reported that “The explosive warrant, obtained as a public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts, seeks access to iCloud accounts associated with Baker and Dunbar. The warrant cites evidence collected through previous warrants, which includes video footage and direct messages that allegedly show witness Dominic Johnson oversaw the payoff of Baker’s and Dunbar’s four alleged victims on May 15 at the office of Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco.”

Detective Mark Moretti of the Miramar Police Department, who submitted the warrant, has revealed numerous phone conversations between Baker and Johnson, as well as “alarming direct messages” on Instagram which Leonard states “implicate Baker in the payoff.”

“Johnson is telling Baker to come to Dunbar Lawyer’s office,” according to Moretti. “Baker replied, ‘Yo I’m in the city now getting cash how much to bring ?? I’m tryna get there too u ASAP.’”