Giants’ DeAndre Baker Faces Shocking New Accusations: Report

The likelihood of the New York Giants having cornerback DeAndre Baker on the field come opening week seems to have just hit yet another roadblock.
The 2019 1st-round pick, who was already dealing with numerous potential charges connected to an armed robbery in Florida back in May of this year, has now been accused of paying off four witnesses to retract their original statements.
According to New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, video evidence along with Instagram direct messages show a “payoff cover-up” involving Baker as well as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. The payoff is tied to their alleged involvement in the armed robbery previously mentioned.
“All four victims have given sworn statements that they were paid at the office that day to recant their sworn initial statements against Dunbar by signing affidavits.” Leonard added that “combined, the four men say they were paid a total of $55,000.”
DMs ‘Implicate Baker in the Payoff’
Leonard reported that “The explosive warrant, obtained as a public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts, seeks access to iCloud accounts associated with Baker and Dunbar. The warrant cites evidence collected through previous warrants, which includes video footage and direct messages that allegedly show witness Dominic Johnson oversaw the payoff of Baker’s and Dunbar’s four alleged victims on May 15 at the office of Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco.”
Detective Mark Moretti of the Miramar Police Department, who submitted the warrant, has revealed numerous phone conversations between Baker and Johnson, as well as “alarming direct messages” on Instagram which Leonard states “implicate Baker in the payoff.”
“Johnson is telling Baker to come to Dunbar Lawyer’s office,” according to Moretti. “Baker replied, ‘Yo I’m in the city now getting cash how much to bring ?? I’m tryna get there too u ASAP.’”
Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, had previously been adamant about his client’s non-involvement in the situation, claiming to have testimony from multiple witnesses exonerating Baker of any wrongdoing.
As recent as early June, Cohen claimed “I think we’ve got the case won,” while adding that the charges could be dropped by end of the week. Fast forward a little over a month, and it’s clear that this case is far from finished.
Baker Was Reportedly Granted Permission to Participate in Training Camp
Just hours prior to word breaking revolving around the new allegations, it appeared Baker was granted permission to travel outside of Florida and able to participate in Big Blue’s training camp, which is set to kick off on July 28th.
Attorney Daniel Wallach tweeted, “NEW: Quinton Dunbar asks FL court for permission to travel outside the state so that he can attend @Seahawks training camp, which commences the last week of July in Washington. Motion is unopposed and notes that similar permission was granted to co-defendant DeAndre Baker.”
