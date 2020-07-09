Saquon Barkley Tops McCaffrey, Zeke on List of Best NFL RBs

Nearly a month to the day since Pro Football Focus omitted New York Giants‘ all-world running back, Saquon Barkley, from their ranks of the top-50 NFL players heading into the 2020 regular season, the former Rookie of the Year has found some redemption.

In a list compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, polling more than 50 NFL executives, scouts, coaches and players, Barkley reigned supreme as their choice for the best running back in football. 2019 First-Team All Pro selection, Christian McCaffrey, and Barkley’s divisional foe, Ezekiel Elliott, closely followed, ranking No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Barkley’s Size, Speed Combo Sets Him Apart From Rest of NFL

Saquon Barkley ranks No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10 NFL RBs list | Get UpThe Get Up crew discusses ESPN's list of the top 10 running backs heading into the upcoming NFL season, where New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley ranks first, along with how the value of running backs in today's NFL is trending.

While Barkley is clearly a top-three running back talent in the NFL, many outsiders were a bit surprised to see his name ranked ahead of McCaffrey. This is mainly due to Barkley’s drop in production during what was an injury-riddled 2019 campaign. On the other hand, McCaffrey enjoyed one of the most prolific seasons by a running back in NFL history, leading the league in touches, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. His 2,392 yards from scrimmage was the third-highest single-season total ever, regardless of position.

Still, it’s evident that Barkley’s physicality, checking in at 6-feet tall and 233-pounds, strikes a slightly more of a well-rounded fear into opposing NFL defenses than McCaffrey and his 205-pound frame.

One anonymous AFC executive stated that McCaffrey was simply “not as sturdy as Saquon. Not the same speed-and-power combo. That affects what you do a little bit more, even though both are great.”