Arrest Warrant Issued for Giants’ DeAndre Baker; Impact on Future in NY

The rebuild of the New York Giants secondary may have just taken a turn.

According to the Miramar Police, an arrest warrant for Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been issued. The warrant includes “four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm,” per the report.

As the Miramar Police detailed on their official Twitter, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Baker was also not the only NFL player allegedly involved, as an arrest warrant has also been issued for Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar for four counts of Armed Robbery.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Baker was absent from the Giants’ virtual meeting today, as well as any other meetings during New York’s voluntary minicamp this week.

The Giants have since said in a statement to ABC News, “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

Details Regarding Baker’s Charges

TMZ has reported that both Baker and Dunbar were at a cookout in Miramar, Florida on May 13th. As an argument ensued, Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm. Officers say the Baker and Dunbar then began to rob the party guests, with Dunbar taking jewelry and other valuables per Baker’s directions.

Law enforcement says Baker directed a third man, who was wearing a red mask, to shoot a bystander who had just entered the party. Fortunately, from what has been reported, no one was actually shot during the incident.

The trio reportedly made off with more than $7,000 in cash, as well as numerous other valuables, mainly high-end watches. This comes on the heels of Baker and Dunbar losing approximately $70,000 at a party just a few days earlier, per one witness.

TMZ has also noted that people at the party feel that robbery could have been planned ahead of time, as there were three getaway cars “strategically positioned to expedite an immediate departure” for Baker, Dunbar, and the red-masked man.

Are DeAndre Baker’s Days in NY Over?

From a football standpoint, it’s safe to say that DeAndre Baker’s NFL career has gotten off to a rocky start. The former Georgia Bulldog struggled mightily for the majority of his inaugural NFL campaign.

Baker was torched repeatedly in the beginning of the year, ultimately finishing the 2019 season with an extremely poor PFF grade of just 48.4. With that said, he did begin to show glimpses towards the latter part of the year of the type of talent that once made him such a highly sought after prospect.

Following the team’s Week 11 bye week, the defense opted for a change in philosophy, allowing Baker to play in more man-to-man coverage. For the next four weeks, Baker ranked as one of the top corners in football. Per Pro Football Focus, he owned the 6th-best coverage grade amongst cornerbacks over that span, including allowing just a 26.3 completion percentage.

The Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman have done a magnificent job this offseason of overhauling the 5th-worst secondary in football a season ago. They inked free agent cornerback James Bradberry to a massive deal, in hopes that he will lock down the CB1 job on the outside. The Giants also added two highly impressive draft prospects in safety Xavier McKinney and Darnay Holmes.

Along with the new additions in the G-Men’s secondary, the team is littered with young talent on the backend. Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine and Julian Love are all recent draft picks within the current Giants regime that the team thinks highly of.

However, the rebuild of New York’s secondary would not be complete, or at the very least take a major step back, without the likes of Baker lining up opposite of Bradberry. Unfortunately, under these current circumstances, the decision to move forward with Baker may be out of the organization’s hands.