Tyrann Mathieu, JJ Watt Among Strong Reactions to Patrick Mahomes’ Record Extension

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the most popular and highest-paid football player in the world, and there are some strong reactions to the news. Moments after reports surfaced that he and the reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to a 10-year extension, the richest in history, reactions from his teammates, fans and Chiefs Kingdom Twitter were aplenty.

The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

My locker is across from the highest paid player in league history. God just keeps blessing me. 🙏🖤 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

Pat getting a baseball contract is so fitting — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) July 6, 2020

No wonder Pat wasn’t at workouts this AM , he had to visit the bank right when it opened lol — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 6, 2020

Put Patrick Mahomes on the New York Stock Exchange — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 6, 2020

Since it’s a 10 year deal Mahomes will get 450/500 million, 2 or 3 restructures throughout the years to stay under the cap… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 6, 2020

The greatest quarterback on Earth stays in Kansas City for a long, long time. https://t.co/ycPzxpq7AL — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 6, 2020

Over the past two seasons with Kansas City, Mahomes has completed nearly 66% of his passes, resulting in 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions in the regular season. This title-winning postseason, Mahomes tossed 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions while leading Kansas City to a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The former Texas Tech product turns 25 in September.