Tyrann Mathieu, JJ Watt Among Strong Reactions to Patrick Mahomes’ Record Extension

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the most popular and highest-paid football player in the world, and there are some strong reactions to the news. Moments after reports surfaced that he and the reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to a 10-year extension, the richest in history, reactions from his teammates, fans and Chiefs Kingdom Twitter were aplenty.
The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack
My locker is across from the highest paid player in league history. God just keeps blessing me. 🙏🖤
Worth every penny!!! https://t.co/8LRpnHLdEU
Pat getting a baseball contract is so fitting
No wonder Pat wasn’t at workouts this AM , he had to visit the bank right when it opened lol
The richest contract in @NFL history belongs to a Red Raider. 😏
Congratulations, @PatrickMahomes!
Put Patrick Mahomes on the New York Stock Exchange
Since it’s a 10 year deal Mahomes will get 450/500 million, 2 or 3 restructures throughout the years to stay under the cap…
The greatest quarterback on Earth stays in Kansas City for a long, long time. https://t.co/ycPzxpq7AL
Over the past two seasons with Kansas City, Mahomes has completed nearly 66% of his passes, resulting in 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions in the regular season. This title-winning postseason, Mahomes tossed 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions while leading Kansas City to a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The former Texas Tech product turns 25 in September.