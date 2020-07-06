Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence Following Record Extension

Hours after report surfaced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a historic 10-year contract extension to remain at Arrowhead Stadium, Showtime himself confirmed the news. In a tweet to his 1.2 million followers, Mahomes captioned an epic hype video with three simple words: “Here to stay.”

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

The Chiefs also wasted no time announcing the news either. No. 15 can be seen beaming with pride over the news over on their official Twitter account. After all, who wouldn’t be excited about a $503 million extension with a $477 million in guarantees.

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

Never one to shy away from a good joke, Mahomes was quick to respond to DeShon Elliott’s remark that he was noticeably absent from training Monday morning.

Had to make a quick trip I’ll be back tomorrow 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mllfzNXdXj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend, echoed his remarks with sentiments of her own.

KC, were here for a while😍❤️ https://t.co/YdIrwSQeOR — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) July 6, 2020

Chiefs CEO Issues Statement

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was undoubtedly elated with the news, sharing a statement via the official team website.

This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.

General manager Brett Veach had positive affirmations of his own.

Getting this deal done has been a priority for us for quite a while now. I’d like to thank Chris Cabott and Leigh Steinberg for their efforts and patience, along with Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea on my staff. I’d also like to recognize Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan and Coach Reid who have all been incredibly supportive while we’ve worked though the details. I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community. His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding. We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.

Finally, head coach Andy Reid broke his silence, calling the Texas Tech product a “natural leader.”