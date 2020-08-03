Bears Cut Offensive Lineman, Lose Second Player to Opt Outs

The Bears have just released another player, and with their recent roster moves, the team has managed to keep its squad just at the league-mandated 80 players. Chicago announced that they have released offensive lineman Dino Boyd Monday afternoon, the second cut in two days after they released running back Napoleon Maxwell Sunday. Chicago brought Boyd in to provide some offensive line depth, but they needed to get their roster to the 80-man limit after they activated a few more players off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team activated nose tackle John Jenkins and tight end Eric Saubert off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and they also announced that safety Jordan Lucas, an offseason free agent signing, has chosen to opt out of the upcoming NFL season.

We have activated DT John Jenkins and TE Eric Saubert off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 season. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2020

John Jenkins & Eric Saubert Back Already?

After announcing they had placed both Jenkins and Saubert on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, the team has already reactivated both players. While the Bears aren’t allowed to get into specifics, the swift manner in which Jenkins, Saubert and running back Artavis Pierce (who was the first player on the team added to the list) were reactivated would suggest they were never sick to begin with, or if they were, that they were almost over their symptoms when they arrived to training camp last week. Either way, they weren’t on the list too long, which is a good sign for the Bears.

Could be wrong but with how fast all 3 #Bears players came over the COVID reserve list, I would venture to guess they either never had it or were just about over it when showing up. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 3, 2020

Jenkins will be a necessary part of the defense moving forward, as he’s filling in for nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was the first Bears player who chose to opt out this season. Lucas was the second.

Jordan Lucas Would Have Likely Provided Depth at Safety

While losing Lucas will have nowhere near the impact of losing Goldman for the year, it will still be a blow for the Bears, at least depth-wise. Chicago signed Lucas to a one-year, $1 million deal this offseason with the hope he would be the third or, more likely, fourth safety, while also likely providing the team with a boost on special teams.

Lucas, a four-year veteran, spent his first two seasons with the Dolphins and his last two with Kansas City, starting four games at strong safety and playing in 49 during that time. The majority of his snaps came on special teams over his career, however, which is very likely where the Bears were hoping to use him.

The team still has several intriguing options to explore in terms of depth on special teams, the most notable of which is LeDarius Mack, Khalil’s little brother.

