Bears Reportedly Set to Sign Super Bowl Champion Strong Safety

The Chicago Bears will have a full-fledged competition for the starting job at strong safety. After letting free agent Ha-Ha Clinton Dix leave to join the Dallas Cowboys a few days ago, the Bears re-signed Deon Bush on Saturday, and on Sunday, the team reportedly came to terms with Kansas City Chiefs free agent Jordan Lucas.

#Bears add another safety to the mix with Jordan Lucas coming from Kansas City on a 1-year deal. Potential to be a core special teams performer. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 22, 2020

Jordan Lucas’ Contract Terms

Lucas’ deal is for one year with the Bears and worth $1 million. He equates to an affordable signing capable of filling two roles in Chicago.

Jordan Lucas’ Age and Experience

When the 2020 NFL season begins, Lucas will be 27 years old. He’ll be in his fifth season in the NFL. Lucas played college football at Penn State, so he’ll be reuniting with former Nittany Lions teammate and current Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Lucas spent the first two years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins after the team drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. He spent the last two years with the Kansas City Chiefs helping the team win the Super Bowl in February.

Jordan Lucas’ Career Stats, Strengths, and Weaknesses

Through Lucas’ four-year NFL career, he has competed in 49 games with four starts at safety. The majority of his on-field time has come in a special teams capacity. In fact, the Chicago Tribune reports 63 percent of his plays came on special teams with the Chiefs in 2019.

For his career, Lucas has recorded 47 tackles, one sack, and one interception, which featured a memorable run back.

Safety Jordan Lucas on his first career interception: “Once I got the ball in my hand I felt like a little kid again. My teammates had a lot of good blocks.” pic.twitter.com/UvgHpNDWrI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2018

Lucas has never been considered excellent in pass coverage, but he does have a high football I.Q., a great motor and leadership qualities. When asked to make plays as a safety, he has proven capable, but rarely special.

VideoVideo related to bears reportedly set to sign super bowl champion strong safety 2020-03-22T19:14:25-04:00

Jordan Lucas’ Fit With the Chicago Bears

If we’re being honest, the Bears would likely prefer if Bush were to win the starting strong safety job. That would mean he’s shown great growth, justified the team’s decision to allow Clinton-Dix to walk while giving him $1.4 million on his deal.

If that pans out and Bush remains healthy, Lucas will provide depth at the position and strengthen the team’s chemistry and performance on special teams. If everything goes as planned, this could be a value signing for the Bears.

Jordan Lucas Has An Awesome One-Year-Old Son

Lucas isn’t the type to be especially active on social media, however, he did take the time out to commemorate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and his one-year-old son Jayce’s birthday.

Lucas has the look of a positive presence on the Bears roster and in the team’s locker room.

READ NEXT: Bears Add Depth at Cornerback, Sign Former Steelers First-Round Pick’