Falcons Dante Fowler Motivated to Put Negative Comments to Rest

The Atlanta Falcons made a smart move when they picked up ex-Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher, Dante Fowler in early free agency.

Fowler spoke to Falcons media after practice on Tuesday and shared his mindset heading into the 2020 season.

“This is what I have to do this year”, Fowler said. “This is the year to put them to rest but I put that all on myself, you know. My first few years in the league I had some bumps and I’m still growing and learning curves. That happens to the best of us. I’m happy it happen to me earlier in my years than happening to me in my later years.”

Dante Fowler Jr. on his mindset going into the season pic.twitter.com/OWueEQsett — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 4, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Hit the Jackpot With Fowler

It’s hard not to feel bad for Rams fans as they’ve lost a few of their best players this offseason. This is a group that includes lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

But the Falcons needed this addition. Vic Beasley couldn’t finish the job last year so it was time for him to leave Atlanta and for the team to find a new fit for the position they struggled at most last season. The Falcons had only 28 sacks the entire year which had them ranked second to last in the NFL.

The deal with Fowler is worth up to $48 million over the next three years. That’s a good investment.

Fowler, 26, came to the Rams in 2018 through a midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl. He was set to become a free agent before last season but signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the Rams that also included $2 million in performance incentives.

Fowler had a stellar year last season and recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks for the Rams. However, the team still finished 9-7 and ended up missing the playoffs.

Fowler was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has had a total of 27.5 career sacks in the NFL. Fowler is regarded as one of the top pending free-agent pass rushers this year and someone the Falcons have had their eye on.

Grady Jarrett Excited to Wreck-It Up With Fowler

Grady Jarrett and Fowler have been working closely together through this weird offseason and Jarrett says it’s been “awesome” to be a teammate with him thus far.Jarrett also said he’s “ready to go wreck it up with him.”

Atlanta’s defensive line is looking pretty terrifying now with Fowler, Jarrett, Takk McKinley and Falcons new rookie who looks like he’s been in the league already.

The Falcons second-round pick a defensive tackle out of Auburn, Marlon Davidson is the next best thing to Grady Jarrett and is already considered to be his twin.

Jarrett weighs in at 303 pounds and Davidson is just about the same size. They both have size 10 hands and both have nimble feet. They both know how to shoot gaps and absolutely disrupt the run and quarterback pressure. He also has that “ready to eat” mentality that both Jarrett and Fowler possess.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Rocking Falcons New All-Black Uniforms [WATCH]