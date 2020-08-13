Steelers’ Joe Haden, Agent Respond to Pacman Jones Accusations

On Wednesday former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, 36, received a box of autographed Joe Haden-Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys in the mail, which upset him so much that he poured gasoline on the jerseys and set them on fire in his driveway. Then he shared the video via his Instagram account, pretty much certain that the NSFW video would go viral, which it did.

When you think about it, it was a very on brand thing for Pacman Jones to do, setting the jerseys ablaze and almost setting himself ablaze in the process.

It seems Pacman assumed that the jerseys were mailed to him by Joe Haden—or someone connected to him. But Haden, a cornerback for the Steelers, insists he wasn’t responsible for sending the jerseys.

“That’s nuts,” Haden responded, via Instagram. “You think I would really go out of my way to send you signed Haden jerseys…? That’s just wild. I would never do nothing like that…. I don’t know how it went to your crib, but that’s not something I would ever do bro.”

It certainly doesn’t seem like something Haden would do, as he rarely makes waves for anything off the field, whereas Jones had difficulty staying out of trouble during his playing days.

Joe Haden’s Agent Weighs In

Meanwhile, Joe Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, has reiterated that Haden was not involved, issuing a statement to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, which read, in part:

“[Joe Haden] had no knowledge of this and was not connected to it. Furthermore, Joe has been a first class person on and off the field. We do not appreciate or condone Jones’ negative reaction or comments. Joe has had an immaculate record in the NFL and should not be treated this way by another member of the NFL family.”

Pacman Jones’ NFL Career

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones played the vast majority of his career with the Bengals, but he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He also spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys and ultimately finished his career with the Broncos, playing seven games for Denver in 2018. Over the course of his career he collected 17 interceptions and scored five punt return touchdowns, along with two interception returns for touchdown and a fumble return for TD.

During his time in the NFL he was involved in a number of off-the-field incidents and was suspended for the entire 2007 season by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The former cornerback and kick returner announced his retirement from the NFL in May.

Joe Haden is entering his fourth season with the Steelers, after spending the first seven years of his NFL career in Cleveland. He was the Browns’ first round pick in 2010, selected seventh overall. He is signed through 2021, an integral part of an elite trio of Steelers cornerbacks and a defense that aims to set a new franchise record for sacks this season.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers Rookie Surprises Mom with Expensive Gift

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Predicts His Interception Total for 2020

READ NEXT: Ryan Shazier Helps Steelers Fan Persevere After Quadruple Amputation