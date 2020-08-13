Pacman Jones Sets Fire to Autographed Steelers Jerseys in IG Video

Yesterday Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger delivered virtual autographs to fans of the team. On Wednesday former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, 36, also received autographed Steelers memorabilia, but he was anything but grateful for the unexpected gift.

After receiving a shipment of autographed Joe Haden jerseys in the mail, he poured gasoline on the box and set fire to the jerseys in his driveway, documenting his destructive behavior in a bizarre, expletive-ridden unboxing video, which he shared via his Instagram account.

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones: ‘I’ma show you how gangsta I am’

It seems Pacman believed he received the jerseys as a prank.

“I’ma show you how gangsta I am. Whoever sent these punk-ass Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these b—-es about to get fired up,” said Jones, before going on to curse Haden, the Steelers, and anyone who supports them.

“This is what happens to Joe Haden jerseys sent to my house,” he added, almost burning himself as he set the first of the jerseys ablaze.

Watch the NSFW video below:

Steelers’ Joe Haden Responds Via Instagram

But Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said he wasn’t responsible for sending the jerseys, though he noted he recently did an autograph signing.

“That’s nuts,” Haden responded, via Instagram. “You think I would really go out of my way to send you signed Haden jerseys? No, I know you, Pacman. We ran into each other a lot. I got respect for you. That’s just wild. I would never do nothing like that…. I don’t know how it went to your crib, but that’s not something I would ever do bro.”

It seems likely that Jones was shipped the jerseys by mistake, and took the opportunity to produce a video he knew had the potential to go viral.

Pacman Jones’ NFL Career

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones played the majority of his career with the Bengals, but he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He also spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys and ultimately finished his career with the Broncos, playing seven games for Denver in 2018. Over the course of 12 seasons in the league he played in 146 games, amassing a total of 509 tackles and recording 17 interceptions. He announced his retirement from the NFL in May of this year.

Joe Haden is entering his fourth season with the Steelers, after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Cleveland. He was the Browns’ first round pick in 2010, selected seventh overall. He is signed through 2021, an integral part of an elite trio of cornerbacks and a Steelers defense that aims to set a new franchise record this season. Some NFL analysts and observers consider him to be among the top 10 cornerbacks in the league.

