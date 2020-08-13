Ex-Falcons LB Vic Beasley Could Cost Atlanta Even More

The Vic Beasley sage continues. A week again the Titans were on the edge of their seats waiting for Beasley to show up to training camp or even hear from him.

Beasley finally reported to the Tennesse Titans’ facility to take his COVID-19 tests and physical. All three COVID tests came back negative but he failed his physical and was placed non-football injury list, which by name suggests that he has an injury.

Beasley had an injury was unclear, but Titans’ beat reporter Allan Bell had this to say on Tuesday but then followed up on Wednesday with more information.

I’m told Vic Beasley’s failed physical is nothing more than extra conditioning the #Titans can get out of him as he begins his career with the club. Few bright and early morning sessions should clear it right up. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) August 12, 2020

His failed physical is due to conditioning, the team would like more conditioning out of him before he passes said physical. Should he show up early, get his work in will have no problem passing said physical and joining the active roster. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) August 12, 2020

Falcons Pick Up Beasley’s Fifth-Year Option, Regretfully

The former Clemson Tiger, Vic Beasley was selected 8th overall by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft. Beasley went onto lead the league in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. The Falcons picked up Beasley’s fifth-year option in 2018 which cost them $13 million. In the next two seasons, Beasley’s success spiraled down with only 5 sacks in each season.

At the end of the 2019 season, Beasley recorded 8 sacks to lead the Falcons, but the team only registered a total of 28 sacks by the end of the season, finishing second to last in the NFL. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-9 record, struggling mainly on the defensive side.

The Falcons decided to release Beasley in early February thinking it would save them money…

Of course, we can’t put all the blame on Beasley for the 2019 season, but he sure as heck didn’t live up to his expectations in Atlanta after picking up his fifth-year option so it was time to move on.

During the offseason, Beasley, who played five seasons with the Falcons, signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Titans after the Falcons released him.

Falcons Could Lose Their Compensation

If Beasley doesn’t pass his physical then he would cost the Atlanta Falcons a 2021 fifth-round pick compensatory pick.

Here’s how compensatory work via Sports Illustrate: Compensatory picks are the result of an NFL formula that grants teams extra selections in the following year’s draft if they lose more value in free agency than they bring in. 32 of them are awarded each year, and teams can receive no more than four. The value of the picks – which occur after the third through seventh rounds – are roughly based on the annual salary of the new contract signed by the departing free agent.

Beasley has less than a month to get in shape to make the roster so the Falcons are still granted their pick.

Not A Big Deal? Oh, But Wait

Losing a fifth-round draft pick probably doesn’t seem like a big deal to you, but it is.

The Falcons have gotten current notable players out of the fifth-round in most recent years.

They have drafted Grady Jarrett, Qadree Ollison, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, and Brian Hill as the No. 5 pick. Imagine an Atlanta team without ever stumbling across Grady Jarrett, you can’t.

Not to mention, that’s usually the round where the Falcons draft a decent player since they can’t seem to get it right in the first few rounds. Ultimately, the Falcons need all the help they can get from the draft. This would be a huge loss if Beasley can’t get it together.

