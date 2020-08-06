Former Falcons LB Vic Beasley Missing From Titans Camp

Former Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley still has not reported to the Tennessee Titans’ training camp as of Wednesday.

“He is not here,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on his video call with the Tennessee media. “Everybody else is. He’s under contract. We expect him to be here. But again, we’ve reached out and have not had much conversation with him.”

Mike Vrabel said Vic Beasley still has not reported for the #Titans. He also said communication has been limited. Vrabel wants to focus on players that are there but looks forward to coaching Beasley when he gets to the facility. pic.twitter.com/7701DLiyqu — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 5, 2020

The Last Time the Falcons Spoke With Him

The Titans last spoke with Beasley on July 29 which is when he talked to general manager John Robinson and told him that he would report. Beasley also has not returned several calls from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Beasley has until Tuesday to report for the year in order for it to count toward his accrued seasons in the league.

“We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here,” Vrabel said. “I want to coach him and want him to be a part of the football team. That’s where I’m at.”

Falcons Pick Up Beasley’s Fifth-Year Option

The former Clemson Tiger, Vic Beasley was selected 8th overall by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft. Beasley went onto lead the league in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. The Falcons picked up Beasley’s fifth-year option in 2018 which cost them $13 million. In the next two seasons, Beasley’s success spiraled down with only 5 sacks in each season.

At the end of the 2019 season, Beasley recorded 8 sacks to lead the Falcons, but the team only registered a total of 28 sacks by the end of the season, finishing second to last in the NFL. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-9 record, struggling mainly on the defensive side.

The Falcons decided to released Beasley in early February thinking it would save them money…

Of course, we can’t put all the blame on Beasley for the 2019 season, but he sure as heck didn’t live up to his expectations in Atlanta so it was time to move on.

Beasley, who played five seasons with the Falcons, signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Titans after the Falcons released him.

Beasley Took Part in Virtual Offseason

The sixth-year linebacker took part in virtual meetings with the Titans during the offseason in addition to multiple one-on-one meetings with outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen in the spring and summer.

“We’ve probably met with him a lot more one-on-one than in a group setting even, just because all the other guys have been here,” Coach Shane Bowen said last week. “We’re kind of trying to kind of add and expand from 100-level learning to 200-level learning, so to speak. So, in terms of being able to expand their horizons a little bit, where Vic [Beasley] would start out at ground zero in terms of our defense.”

If Beasley ends up reporting and plays this season, the Falcons are expected to receive fifth-round compensatory draft pick in 2021.

